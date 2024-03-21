Andy Murray explains fake laughing and says 'I'm not a robot' after Miami Open win against Matteo Berrettini

Andy Murray said he is "not a robot" and plays better when he is a "a bit odd, a bit strange" on court as he explained instances of fake laughing during his stirring comeback win against Matteo Berrettini at the Miami Open.

Murray, a two-time winner of the tournament in Miami, booked his place in the second round after coming from a set down to defeat Berrettini, who suffered dizzy spells, in a 4-6 6-3 6-4 success.

At times during the match Murray appeared to fake laughter when he lost points.

Asked about that by Sky Sports Tennis' Laura Robson following his win, Murray replied: "You were saying I need to be happier on the court in the interview beforehand.

"So if I'm laughing, that's not ok. If I'm shouting, that's not ok. If I'm flat like I was in Australia, that's not ok. So it's very hard for me to get the balance right.

"I'm very different on the tennis court. I'm not a robot, I'm a bit odd, a bit strange, but I play better when I'm like that."

The former world No 1 also wrote on the court-side TV camera that there is "life in the old dog yet" after his win.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Andy Murray against Matteo Berrettini from the Miami Open.

Henman: Murray 'spot on' with self-analysis!

Sky Sports Tennis' Tim Henman:

"He sums it up brilliantly.

"What a great question from Laura, too, because that is what we were trying to understand and interpret because it was always a pretty sarcastic laugh.

"But I think that's where Andy is. His own self-analysis and self-awareness is absolutely spot on."

Murray 'played a smart match when I needed to'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Andy Murray against Matteo Berrettini from the Miami Open.

The 36-year-old, who will now play Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry in round two on Friday live on Sky Sports Tennis, was satisfied with how he managed the match against Berrettini.

"I think in terms of the way I played and the important moments in that match, I did a good job," Murray said.

"I was down 0-40 near the end when it was 3-2, and I also created a lot of chances to go up a double break as well and hadn't got it, stayed tough there and played some good points.

"I moved well, and dictated a lot of the match, which isn't easy against him. Once I got the balance right against him, I felt like I dictated a lot of the points.

"I played a smart match when I needed to."

'Murray lifted his level between sets like you wouldn't believe'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Annabel Croft and Tim Henman reflect on what appeared to be a rejuvenated Andy Murray in his first-round win over Matteo Berrettini.

"There certainly is life in the old dog," said Annabel Croft on Sky Sports Tennis.

"Who would have believed from the level he had at the end of the first set that he'd be able to bring the level up as he did?

"There were a couple of points he made extraordinary winners, and you feel he started to psychologically get into the head of Berrettini.

"By the end, Berrettini was physically and mentally beaten up by Murray, which is what Murray had done his whole career against opponents."

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here

Watch the WTA and ATP Tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports Tennis. Stream Sky Sports Tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership. No contract, cancel anytime.