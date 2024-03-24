Katie Boulter beats Beatriz Haddad Maia at Miami Open as Aryna Sabalenka is knocked out

Katie Boulter continued her stellar start to 2024 with a dominant victory over Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia to reach the fourth round of the Miami Open.

The British No 1 was barely troubled by the 11th seed, having also beaten her last month on the way to winning the San Diego title, and she wrapped up a 6-2 6-3 victory in 90 minutes.

The 27-year-old will now meet WTA Tour veteran Victoria Azarenka in the fourth round.

Elsewhere Aryna Sabalenka was beaten 6-4 1-6 6-1 by Anhelina Kalinina in her second match since the death of her former boyfriend Konstantin Koltso.

Koltso died at the age of 42 on Monday, before Sabalenka took to the court on Friday when she overcame Paula Badosa.

But the world No 2 would see a tough week come to an end on Saturday, notably smashing her racquet in frustration after handing Kalinina the match at centre court.

"It's always tough to play on big stages against these top players," said Kalinina. "Today was really tough with nerves but I managed in the tough moments to deal with it.

"So I'm a little bit proud of myself today."

Japan's Naomi Osaka picked up the second victory over a top-20 player in her past four matches, eclipsing world No 17 Elina Svitolina 6-2 7-6 (5).

It continues Osaka's march back towards top form after returning from 15 months of maternity leave at the beginning of the year.

Osaka saved three of four break points and converted 27 of 38 first-serve points in the match as she looks to build on a quarter-final appearance at the Qatar Open and a third-round appearance at the BNP Paribas Open.

"Obviously, I want to win tournaments, but I know I have to take it one step at a time," Osaka said. "Just winning matches. The more matches I win, the more comfortable I'll be and hopefully that will lead to holding something above my head one day."

Sixth seed Ons Jabeur was upset 6-1 4-6 6-3 by world No 65 Elina Araratovna, while ninth seed Jelena Ostapenko was bundled out in straight sets by Anna Kalinskaya.

World No 1 Iga Swiatek marked the 100th WTA 1000 match of her career with a straight-sets win over Italy's Camila Giorgi.

The Pole will now take on Czech teenager Linda Noskova having suffered a surprise defeat to the 26th seed in the third round of the Australian Open earlier this year.

