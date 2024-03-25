Coco Gauff: US Open champion books her place in the fourth round of Miami Open

Third seed Coco Gauff reeled off 10 games in a row to book her place in the fourth round of the Miami Open with a 6-4 6-0 victory over Oceane Dodin.

Gauff trailed 4-2 in the first set and had to save two break points to avoid falling further behind before clicking into top gear against Dodin, who contributed to her own downfall with consecutive double faults when serving for a 5-3 lead.

The US Open champion has now won 22 of her last 23 matches on home soil dating back to her Washington title run last July.

"It would be really cool to win here at home," said Gauff, who was born in Delray Beach, Florida.

"I think the best part about winning here is just being able to drive home with the trophy and not have to fly and pack. And I'm a Dolphins fan, so maybe if I win here they can win another trophy at the Super Bowl."

She will face Caroline Garcia for a place in the quarter-finals after the Frenchwoman beat former world No 1 Naomi Osaka 7-6 (7-4) 7-5.

"Caroline's always a tough player to play," US Open champion Gauff said in her post-match press conference. "I think I lost to her the most recent time.

"She's tough. We all know how she plays. Takes the ball super early, plays very aggressive.

"I think for me it's going to be important that I just kind of stick to my game and get the ball deep in the court and not let her run me around on the court."

Gauff and Garcia have split their four prior meetings, with their last meeting coming at the 2022 WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas.

Fifth-ranked Jessica Pegula defeated Leylah Fernandez 7-5 6-4 to reach the fourth round for the third straight year.

"Leylah's a tough out," Pegula said, after her win. "She seems to play even better when she plays against higher-ranked people, and she didn't make it easy. I'm glad I had to tough my way through that match, and hopefully use that as some confidence going forward."

Pegula will face her fellow American, Emma Navarro, with a spot in the quarter-finals on the line.

The 22-year-old Navarro continued the winningest season of her career by taking down Jasmine Paolini 6-2 3-6 6-0.

