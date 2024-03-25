Andy Murray out for 'extended period' after rupturing ankle ligaments during Miami Open defeat

Andy Murray has said he will be sidelined for "an extended period" after confirming he ruptured ankle ligaments during his Miami Open loss to Tomas Machac on Sunday.

The 36-year-old was forced to undergo treatment on his ankle during the deciding set as he suffered a 5-7 7-5 7-6 defeat to Czech opponent Machac.

"Yesterday towards the end of my match in Miami I suffered a full rupture of my ATFL [ anterior talofibular ligament] and near full thickness rupture of my CFL [calcaneofibular ligament]," said Murray on Instagram.

"I will see an ankle specialist when I return home to determine next steps. Goes without saying this is a tough one to take and I'll be out for an extended period. But I'll be back with 1 hip and no ankle ligaments when the time is right."

Murray had clawed his way back from 0-3 down in the deciding set to draw level at 5-5 against Machac, only to require treatment after landing awkwardly on his ankle.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Round of 32 game between Andy Murray and Tomas Machac at the Miami Open.

Having forced the match into a tie-breaker, Murray surrendered four successive points from 5-3 up as Machac booked his spot in the quarter-finals.

Murray's latest injury setback arrives little under two months out from the French Open, which takes place across the end of May and beginning of June, as well as three months out from Wimbledon in July. The Olympic Games in Paris are also scheduled to get under way on July 24, with direct entry handed to the top 56 of the rankings on June 10.

It also serves up further doubt over the future of the former world No 1, who had previously said he was "not planning on playing much past this summer".

How to watch play on Sky Sports Tennis

Image: The stars of tennis will appear on the new Sky Sports Tennis channel every day

Sky Sports has confirmed a new home for tennis in the UK and Ireland, with Sky Sports Tennis on Sky and NOW, making tennis content available all day, every day for fans.

Sky Sports will broadcast more live tennis than anywhere else, bringing over 4,000 matches from more than 80 tournaments a year on the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as full coverage of the US Open, all exclusively live.

Non-Sky subscribers can stream live matches with a NOW Sports Day and Month Membership, via Sky Sports Tennis, Sky Sports Arena, and Sky Sports Mix channels.

For further access, fans will also be able to follow their favourite players and gain deeper insights from both Tours via Sky Sports News, the Sky Sports app, on SkySports.com and via Sky Sports social channels.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here

Watch the WTA and ATP Tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports Tennis. Stream Sky Sports Tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership. No contract, cancel anytime.