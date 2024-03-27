Jannik Sinner breezes past Tomas Machac in Miami Open, while Danielle Collins beats Caroline Garcia

A dominant Jannik Sinner notched a comfortable 6-4 6-2 win over Andy Murray's conqueror Tomas Machac to reach the semi-finals of the Miami Open.

The Italian produced a squeaky-clean performance to oust Czech Machac after converting four of his 11 break chances across 91 minutes.

Sinner, the world No 3, is into the last four for a third time having reached the final in 2021 and 2023.

The first set of the match, played in humid conditions, hinged on a Machac service game at 3-3 where the unseeded Czech's forehand missed its target on break point to give Sinner a 4-3 lead.

The Italian wrapped up the set with a love hold when Machac was unable to put a second serve back in play.

In the second set, Machac's forehand sailed long to give Sinner the break and a 2-1 lead. Sinner broke again with a backhand winner for 4-1 and closed out the contest with a serve out wide that Machac was unable to return.

Sinner produced 16 winners to four unforced errors in a stress-free victory.

"For me it's special to play here. This is a special tournament. Four years ago I made the final here for the first time in a masters event and this will always be in my heart," Sinner said on Sky Sports Tennis.

"Coming back is really special for me. There was not a lot of crowd four years ago because of Covid and the support is much better now.

"I play with contact lenses and without them I couldn't even see the ball. We practise very hard to be in this position and I just want to be happy on the court.

"I'm really enjoying these moments. It's really tricky to play here sometimes because of the wind and you have to be very strong mentally.

"I have really improved a lot here. I'm very happy to be in the semi-finals and hopefully it will be a good match."

This was Sinner's 20th victory of the year and sets up a potential rematch with defending champion Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals after the pair met in last year's Miami Open final and January's Australian Open final.

Sinner has lost just one match this year, falling in the semi-finals of Indian Wells to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Navratilova: Sinner must have some magic potion

"Sinner was really hitting the cover off every ball and launching himself into the match," Martina Navratilova said. "He's playing so well. He must have some magic potion.

"His forehand has a lot of rotation on it. He looks very secure off both wings. You can hear the gasps from the crowd. It's mesmerising to watch."

Collins reaches Miami semi-finals in farewell season

Danielle Collins boosted her hopes of winning a title in her farewell season as the unseeded American beat French 23rd seed Caroline Garcia 6-3 6-2 to reach the semi-finals.

Collins, who announced in January that she would retire from professional tennis at the end of this season, won 89.7 per cent of her first-serve points against Garcia, never faced a break point and converted three of her eight break-point chances.

The victory, sealed in a tidy 80 minutes, marked the first time Collins has won five consecutive matches on the WTA Tour since the 2022 Australian Open where she reached her first Grand Slam final.

Up next for the 30-year-old will be either fifth-seeded compatriot Jessica Pegula or Russian 14th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova.

"I've been playing more golf, I'm terrible but maybe it's helping me relax more," said Collins.

"I feel like one of the things that makes me resilient is having a lot of detachment, I've really worked on that and you have to in this sport.

"It's such a rollercoaster each week, you could be losing for weeks and that's what it is like for most top players.

"I've got better at stomaching the high and lows and it's just about having fun out here."

