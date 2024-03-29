Miami Open: Grigor Dimitrov stuns Carlos Alcaraz to reach semi-finals, ending Spaniard's Sunshine Double goal

Carlos Alcaraz's hopes for a Sunshine Double came undone in spectacular fashion as the top-seeded Spaniard fell 6-2 6-4 to Grigor Dimitrov, who will face Alexander Zverev in the Miami Open semi-finals.

Dimitrov, the Bulgarian 11th seed, won 77 per cent of his first-serve points compared to just 56 per cent for Alcaraz, turned aside four of the five break points he faced and broke the Spaniard four times during the 92-minute encounter.

It was a crushing defeat for Alcaraz, who arrived in Miami full of confidence after lifting the Indian Wells title 11 days ago but fell three wins shy of becoming the first man to clinch the Sunshine Double since Roger Federer in 2017.

"He played amazing tennis, almost perfect. I couldn't find solutions. I couldn't find a way to make him feel uncomfortable on the court. It was a great game from his side," Alcaraz said.

"I left the court thinking that probably I had to change my game a little bit earlier, but anyway, I feel like I played good tennis. Not perfect but good.

"But I have a lot of frustrations right now, because he made me feel like I'm 13 years old. It was crazy. I was talking to my team saying that I don't know what I have to do. I don't know his weakness. I don't know anything."

"Overall, to win against him, you have to play at your best. That's just how it is," Dimitrov said after his second victory over world No 2 Alcaraz in as many meetings.

Dimitrov will face German fourth seed Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals

"I came into the match focussed and I think it was extremely clear what I had to do.

"Sometimes simplicity is genius. It's very hard to do it, especially when you play against an opponent like that, but I was able to dictate the game, read the game a bit better than the last time.

"Overall, a very great match on my end and I'm just happy I finished in straight sets."

Alcaraz's aim to become the first man to clinch the Sunshine Double since Roger Federer in 2017 ended

Up next for Dimitrov will be German fourth seed Zverev, who overcame tricky conditions to beat Hungary's Fabian Marozsan 6-3 7-5 in the day's first match on the Stadium court.

"We have limited time to celebrate, to get ready to prepare. Right now the most important thing is to prepare for the match," added the 12th-ranked Dimitrov, who can climb into the top 10 with a victory.

"Very grateful to be that far into a Masters event and I'm very excited for what's next."

