Andy Murray: Will two-time Wimbledon champion be back for grass-court season? Will he retire?

Will two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray be back for the grass-court season after the news that he is set for an "extended spell" on the sidelines with a serious ankle injury?

Murray suffered injury during his dramatic defeat to Tomas Machac at the Miami Open on Sunday.

The Brit lost a marathon encounter to the Czech player, but has seemingly left Florida with long-lasting damage.

During the 10th game of the final set, the 36-year-old collapsed to the floor after he hurt his ankle when racing towards the net having sealed the point which won the game.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Murray battled on despite suffering an ankle injury during his match with Tomas Machac at the Miami Open

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Murray's epic encounter against Tomas Machac

A medical time-out was initially called for the Scot, but he picked himself up and continued, only to lose the decider on a tie-breaker.

Murray has now confirmed the severity of his injury with his Anterior Talo-Fubular ligament (ATFL) and Calcaneofibular ligament (CFL) both ruptured.

"I will see an ankle specialist when I return home to determine next steps," he said on social media.

"Goes without saying this is a tough one to take and I'll be out for an extended period. But I'll be back with one hip and no ankle ligaments when the time is right."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Andy Murray had a message for the world after a thrilling win against Matteo Berrettini

How long will Murray be out for?

Physiotherapist Mark Leather on Sky Sports News:

"A lot of this will depend on the MRI scan or stress X-ray to see if there are any adverse movements around the ankle but once the surgeon has a look at the two diagnostic tools and examines the patient with their own hands, the decision will be made to potentially treat it with non-surgery but that's unlikely I think.

"If it is surgery, the success rates are very high and I imagine someone with his previous strength and mental strength will be back between three and four months. It's not a difficult procedure on a level playing field."

Croft: This is a massive setback for Murray

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports Tennis' Gigi Salmon and Annabel Croft discuss how big of a blow Murray's ankle ligament injury is

"It's absolutely devastating for Andy Murray because he's had a difficult season and he admitted that," Annabel Croft told Sky Sports' Gigi Salmon.

"But things were really starting to fire-up for him here in Miami. He had that fantastic win against [Matteo] Berrettini, then he beat [Tomas Martin] Etcheverry, who he lost to earlier this year, and then against [Tomas] Machac in the round where he damaged his ankle. It was an epic match and he was so close to potentially coming that match and just towards the back-end of it he just ruptured his tendons. He's had it looked at and he's going to have more specialists looking at it, but it's just devastating.

"He's already announced that he may not potentially play past the summer so this is just a massive, massive setback. He doesn't know when he's going to come back but it's going to be tough, and as he said himself a bit tongue in cheek, if he does come back it'll be with one hip and not much of a tendon left."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Murray aired his frustration with journalists asking him about how long he has left in tennis, feeling he's saying the same answers over and over again

So what does it mean for Murray's plans to compete at the French Open, Wimbledon and the Olympics?

Will the French Open be too soon?

Image: Murray at the French Open may come too soon

The former world No 1 had been planning on returning to Roland Garros for one last time, but with a recovery period of between three and six months, it's highly unlikely Murray will be playing in Paris for the first time in four years.

Murray has played the French Open just once since reaching the semi-finals in 2017 - the season where he suffered the hip injury that required two surgeries.

"I've had experiences through my career where I didn't play the French Open in 2013 and I won Wimbledon. I also played the French Open and did really well in 2016. I don't think it makes a huge difference if you get an extra week's practice or so on the grass. So yeah, I would like to play one more time," he said earlier this year.

What about the grass season?

Image: Will Murray make Surbiton?

The grass-court season - in the shape of the Surbiton Challenger - is 10 weeks away but It could be too soon for Murray's first tournament back.

There are also events in Nottingham, Queen's, Hurlingham, The Boodles and Eastbourne in the lead-up to Wimbledon though.

The Surbiton Challenger begins on the week commending June 3, with the Rothesay Open in Nottingham held at Lexus Nottingham Tennis Centre from 8-16 June.

Queen's runs from 17-23 June with Eastbourne being played at Devonshire Park from 24-29 June. The Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at Hurlingham Club is an exhibition event that runs from 25-29 June, while The Boodles, which is played Stoke Park Country Club in Buckinghamshire also takes place from 25-29 June.

Then it's time for Wimbledon where Murray is a two-time singles champion. It runs from 1-14 July.

Why is Murray so good on grass?

Image: Murray is a two-time Wimbledon champion

The soft, natural surface yields a lower and, at times, irregular bounce. The slicker surface favours flatter shots that skid off the grass. It also requires more delicate movement around the court which Murray so eloquently supplies in abundance.

Because of the potential for irregular and awkward bounces, it tends to favour players with big serves, flat groundstrokes and good skills at the net.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

If he doesn't play on grass, what about the Olympics?

Image: Andy Murray competed at his fourth Olympic Games in Tokyo last time out

The excitement of the tennis season doesn't end with Wimbledon - there's still time for Murray to potentially make his comeback at this summer's Paris Olympics, from July 27 to August 4.

"I like playing at Roland Garros. I mean, obviously, yeah, if you want to do well at the Olympics, you probably are going to have to play some tournaments and get matches in on the clay. Yeah, even if the Olympics was not after Wimbledon, I would still want to play it," said the former British No 1.

However, Murray, who is the first and only man in history to have won two Olympic gold medals in singles, has previously stated that he would only compete at the Games if he feels he can win a medal.

What about the US Open, live on Sky Sports?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Relive Andy Murray's rollercoaster career at the US Open, which saw him claim his maiden major title in 2012 in New York

From August 26 to September 8, all eyes will be on the US Open at Flushing Meadows in New York and it's a place where Murray has fond memories - it's where he won his first Grand Slam title against Novak Djokovic in 2012. Now, wouldn't that be ironic!

Is Murray adding to his legacy?

Former great Andy Roddick feels Murray is adding to his legendary status by showing guts and determination on court, despite all his injury

"Since 2019, with the hip issue, he will tell you he hasn't been the same. But the guts of him have been the same. Even if he used to turn these matches [around] and pull them out, and lately he hasn't been able to, the drama's still there, the fight is still there," the American said.

"In a weird way, I think this kind of compromised version of Murray almost adds to his legacy, the way he's grinded out the last four, five years. I certainly respect it, I don't know that I could've done it.

"I don't know if a lot of us could've done it, so props to him if it is the last time we see him in Miami. Hell of a run, pal."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Carlos Alcaraz responds to a post from Andy Murray on X where he said watching the Spaniard play makes him smile

How to watch play on Sky Sports Tennis

Image: The stars of tennis will appear on the new Sky Sports Tennis channel every day

Sky Sports has confirmed a new home for tennis in the UK and Ireland, with Sky Sports Tennis on Sky and NOW, making tennis content available all day, every day for fans.

Sky Sports will broadcast more live tennis than anywhere else, bringing over 4,000 matches from more than 80 tournaments a year on the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as full coverage of the US Open, all exclusively live.

Non-Sky subscribers can stream live matches with a NOW Sports Day and Month Membership, via Sky Sports Tennis, Sky Sports Arena, and Sky Sports Mix channels.

For further access, fans will also be able to follow their favourite players and gain deeper insights from both Tours via Sky Sports News, the Sky Sports app, on SkySports.com and via Sky Sports social channels.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here

Watch the WTA and ATP Tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports Tennis. Stream Sky Sports Tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership. No contract, cancel anytime.