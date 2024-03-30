Novak Djokovic says he doesn't have an idea who will be his next coach after splitting with Goran Ivanisevic

World No 1 Novak Djokovic says he "doesn't have a clear idea" who will be his next coach after splitting with Goran Ivanisevic.

In a post on Instagram published on Wednesday, Djokovic said he stopped working with 2001 Wimbledon champion Ivanisevic "a few days ago", ending their collaboration that began in 2018 and included 12 Grand Slam titles for the Serb.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Annabel Croft wonders if Novak Djokovic has a new coach lined up after parting ways with Goran Ivanisevic

After winning a record 24 men's Grand Slam titles, Djokovic has yet to win a trophy this season.

He fell to his first defeat at the Australian Open in a staggering 2,195 days to an inspired Jannik Sinner and withdrew from the Miami Open after a shock third-round exit at Indian Wells earlier in March.

Djokovic is now getting ready for the clay-court season that starts with the ATP 1000 Monte Carlo Masters on April 7, but he has suggested he may not appoint a coach to replace the 52-year-old Croatian.

"I still don't have a clear idea who it could be and whether there will be anyone at all," said the 36-year-old.

"Simply, I've always had a coach from a young age. I'm trying now to feel what pleases me at the moment and what I think is necessary. You will be informed in time, of course, if someone comes."

Djokovic has been seen training with retired compatriot Nenad Zimonjic in Belgrade ahead of the clay season.

The Serb also addressed the end of his working relationship with Ivanisevic, adding: "First of all, Goran is my friend for life, mine and of my family's. He is a very dear person for me, the end of our professional collaboration doesn't mean that our friendship stops.

"We went through everything, through deportation and disqualification and so on. There were many moments that were not at all pleasant for him, as my coach, nor for me, but despite everything he was always there for me.

"That is something that I will remember the most, his human attitude towards me in our professional player-coach relationship, those human values always came before everything else.

"I think that because of that relationship and the chemistry we had, the result itself came as a positive consequence of all that. So, of course, I wish him all the best."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of lucky loser Luca Nardi's victory over five-time champion Djokovic at Indian Wells

How to watch play on Sky Sports Tennis

Image: The stars of tennis will appear on the new Sky Sports Tennis channel every day

Sky Sports has confirmed a new home for tennis in the UK and Ireland, with Sky Sports Tennis on Sky and NOW, making tennis content available all day, every day for fans.

Sky Sports will broadcast more live tennis than anywhere else, bringing over 4,000 matches from more than 80 tournaments a year on the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as full coverage of the US Open, all exclusively live.

Non-Sky subscribers can stream live matches with a NOW Sports Day and Month Membership, via Sky Sports Tennis, Sky Sports Arena, and Sky Sports Mix channels.

For further access, fans will also be able to follow their favourite players and gain deeper insights from both Tours via Sky Sports News, the Sky Sports app, on SkySports.com and via Sky Sports social channels.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here

Watch the WTA and ATP Tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports Tennis. Stream Sky Sports Tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership. No contract, cancel anytime.