Monte-Carlo Masters: Can returning Novak Djokovic re-establish his dominance?

Here's everything you need to know about the Monte-Carlo Masters, including the schedule, which big names players are featuring and who they have drawn, with the tournament live on Sky Sports from 10am on Monday...

Will Djokovic's return halt 'changing of the guard?'

After two decades of dominance from Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, there is talk of a changing of the guard in men's tennis - finally.

In March, 22-year-old Jannik Sinner followed up his maiden Grand Slam success at the Australian Open with victory at the Miami Open and two-time slam champion Carlos Alcaraz, 20, claimed the crown at Indian Wells.

But that theory will get its sternest test with the return of world No 1, and record 24-time slam winner, Novak Djokovic as the clay-court season kicks off in earnest with the prestigious Monte-Carlo Masters.

Djokovic suffered a shock third-round exit to qualifying lucky-loser Luca Nardi at Indian Wells, while he missed Miami in an effort due to "balancing my private and professional schedule".

Can the 36-year-old, who has won twice before in Monte-Carlo, restore the natural order and take the title once more, or will Sinner and Alcaraz again prove impossible to shift?

Monte-Carlo Masters draw: Selected matches Novak Djokovic (1) vs Roman Safiullin/Qualifier - second round

Jannik Sinner (2) vs Sebastian Korda/Alejandro Davidovich Fokina - second round

Carlos Alcaraz (3) vs Felix Auger-Aliassime/Qualifier - second round

Cameron Norrie vs Karen Khachanov (15) - first round

Jack Draper vs Hubert Hurkacz (10) - first round

Dan Evans vs Sebastian Ofner - first round

Djokovic starts his tournament against either Roman Safiullin or a Qualifier in the second round, while Alcaraz faces Felix Auger-Aliassime or a Qualifier in his opener. Form man Sinner, who has 22 wins to only a solitary defeat so far in 2024 - to Alcaraz in the Indian Wells semi-finals - has been drawn against the winner of Sebastian Korda and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina's first-round match.

One man who sadly won't be competing is Nadal, with the 37-year-old officially ruling himself out of the tournament on Thursday as his struggles with injury continue.

Image: Rafael Nadal remains sidelined with a back injury

Nadal won his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title in Monte Carlo 19 years ago, going on to be crowned champion 11 times there, including winning eight in a row from 2005 to 2012.

The Spaniard was last victorious in Monte Carlo in 2018, missing the tournament for the past two years to injury.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion made his comeback at the Brisbane International in January after a year out due to a hip flexor injury that ultimately required surgery, but he hasn't been seen since after a muscle tear ruled him out of the Australian Open and a back problem has sidelined him since.

"These are difficult times for me sportingly-speaking. Unfortunately, I am not going to play in Monte Carlo. My body just won't allow it," Nadal, who is expected to retire after the 2024 season, wrote on X.

"I have no choice but to accept the situation and try to look towards the immediate future while maintaining hope and desire to give myself the opportunity for things to improve."

What other big names could be in contention?

Andrey Rublev is the defending champion, having beaten Holger Rune in last year's final to claim his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title, having toppled Sinner in the semi-finals.

Image: Andrey Rublev celebrates his win at the Monte-Carlo Masters last year

Rublev will begin his defence against Alexei Popyrin or a Qualifer in the second round, while the now-20-year-old Rune - the first teenage finalist at Monte Carlo since Nadal in 2006 - will take on either Matteo Arnaldi or Emil Ruusuvuori in his tournament opener.

Of the other former winners featuring, two-time champion Stefanos Tsitsipas (in 2021 and 2022) starts against Laslo Djere in the first round, while 39-year-old veteran Stan Wawrinka - victorious in 2014 - also enters at the first-round stage and will play Australia's Alex de Minaur.

One more name to watch out for, with the tournament ramping up preparations for the second major of the season at the French Open, is beaten finalist at Roland Garros for the past two years, Casper Ruud. He will begin his tournament in the second round against Alejandro Tabilo or a Qualifier.

Grigor Dimitrov, fresh from his impressive run to the final in Miami which catapulted the 32-year-old back into the top 10 of the world, faces Valentin Vacherot in the first round.

Who have the Brits been drawn against?

Cameron Norrie, Jack Draper and Dan Evans headline the British interest, with Andy Murray lost to injury.

None of the British hopes find themselves in great form going into the tournament, with Evans coming off a disappointing early exit to Roberto Carballes Baena at the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakesh this week.

The tournament will bring back happy memories for him, however, as he enjoyed a storied run to the semi-finals of Monte Carlo in 2021, dispatching Djokovic in straight sets in their only career meeting to date before he was beaten by eventual champ Tsitsipas in the final four.

Norrie hasn't found his best form previously on clay, failing to make it beyond the third round of either the French Open or the Monte-Carlo Masters.

He will face 15th seed Karen Khachanov in the first round, while Evans starts against Sebastian Ofner. Draper has arguably the trickiest opener, a rematch against 10th seed Hubert Hurkacz, who defeated the 22-year-old in the second round of his Monte-Carlo debut last year. He also finds himself in Alcaraz's quarter of the draw.

Murray misses the tournament with the ankle injury he suffered in Miami. The 36-year-old Scot has vowed to return to action "as soon as possible", but it is uncertain when exactly he will be back on court.

What's the Monte-Carlo Masters schedule?

Saturday, April 6 - Qualifying

Sunday, April 7 - Qualifying

Monday, April 8 - First round , live on Sky Sports Tennis from 10am

, live on Sky Sports Tennis from 10am Tuesday, April 9 - First and Second rounds , live on Sky Sports Tennis from 10am

, live on Sky Sports Tennis from 10am Wednesday, April 10 - Second and Third rounds , live on Sky Sports Tennis from 10am

, live on Sky Sports Tennis from 10am Thursday, April 11 - Third round , live on Sky Sports Tennis from 10am

, live on Sky Sports Tennis from 10am Friday, April 12 - Quarter-finals , live on Sky Sports Tennis from 10am

, live on Sky Sports Tennis from 10am Saturday, April 13 - Semi-finals , live on Sky Sports Tennis from 12.30pm

, live on Sky Sports Tennis from 12.30pm Sunday, April 14 - Final, live on Sky Sports Tennis from 2pm

How to watch play on Sky Sports Tennis

