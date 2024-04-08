Monte-Carlo Masters: Novak Djokovic and Jack Draper in action on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports

Here's everything you need to know about the Monte-Carlo Masters, including the schedule, which big-name players are featuring and who they have drawn, with the tournament continuing live on Sky Sports from 10am on Tuesday...

Will Djokovic's return halt 'changing of the guard?'

After two decades of dominance from Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, there is talk of a changing of the guard in men's tennis - finally.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Jannik Sinner's win over Grigor Dimitrov in the Miami Open final

In March, 22-year-old Jannik Sinner followed up his maiden Grand Slam success at the Australian Open with victory at the Miami Open and two-time Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz, 20, claimed the crown at Indian Wells.

But that theory will get its sternest test with the return of world No 1, and record 24-time Slam winner, Novak Djokovic as the clay-court season kicks off in earnest in Monte-Carlo.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Carlos Alcaraz's win over Daniil Medvedev in the final at Indian Wells

Djokovic suffered a shock third-round exit to qualifying lucky-loser Luca Nardi at Indian Wells, while he missed Miami in an effort due to "balancing my private and professional schedule".

The Serb is back in action against Roman Safiullin on Tuesday (at around 2pm UK time) with the world No 1 looking to win the title here for the third time, but first since 2015.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of lucky loser Luca Nardi's stunning victory over five-time champion Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells

Draper the sole Briton left standing

Jack Draper is the only Briton left in the draw, with Andy Murray missing the event through injury and Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans dumped out by Karen Khachanov and Sebastian Ofner respectively on day one.

Draper faces a tough test against 10th seed Hubert Hurkacz who defeated the 22-year-old in the second round of his Monte-Carlo debut last year and won the Estoril Open in Portugal on Sunday.

Draper vs Hurkacz will not begin before 11.30am UK time.

Monte-Carlo Masters draw: Selected Tuesday matches Novak Djokovic (1) vs Roman Safiullin - second round

Jack Draper vs Hubert Hurkacz (10) - first round

Alexander Zverev (5) vs Sebastian Ofner - second round

Alex de Minaur (11) vs Stan Wawrinka - first round

One man who sadly will not be competing is Nadal, with the 37-year-old officially ruling himself out of the tournament last Thursday as his struggles with injury continue.

Image: Rafael Nadal remains sidelined with a back injury

Nadal won his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title in Monte Carlo 19 years ago, going on to be crowned champion 11 times there, including winning eight in a row from 2005 to 2012.

The Spaniard was last victorious in Monte Carlo in 2018, missing the tournament for the past two years to injury.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion made his comeback at the Brisbane International in January after a year out due to a hip flexor injury that ultimately required surgery, but he hasn't been seen since after a muscle tear ruled him out of the Australian Open and a back problem has sidelined him since.

"These are difficult times for me sportingly-speaking. Unfortunately, I am not going to play in Monte Carlo. My body just won't allow it," Nadal, who is expected to retire after the 2024 season, wrote on X.

"I have no choice but to accept the situation and try to look towards the immediate future while maintaining hope and desire to give myself the opportunity for things to improve."

What's the Monte-Carlo Masters schedule?

Tuesday, April 9 - First and Second rounds , live on Sky Sports Tennis from 10am

, live on Sky Sports Tennis from 10am Wednesday, April 10 - Second and Third rounds , live on Sky Sports Tennis from 10am

, live on Sky Sports Tennis from 10am Thursday, April 11 - Third round , live on Sky Sports Tennis from 10am

, live on Sky Sports Tennis from 10am Friday, April 12 - Quarter-finals , live on Sky Sports Tennis from 10am

, live on Sky Sports Tennis from 10am Saturday, April 13 - Semi-finals , live on Sky Sports Tennis from 12.30pm

, live on Sky Sports Tennis from 12.30pm Sunday, April 14 - Final, live on Sky Sports Tennis from 2pm

How to watch play on Sky Sports Tennis

Sky Sports has confirmed a new home for tennis in the UK and Ireland, with Sky Sports Tennis on Sky and NOW, making tennis content available all day, every day for fans.

Sky Sports will broadcast more live tennis than anywhere else, bringing over 4,000 matches from more than 80 tournaments a year on the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as full coverage of the US Open, all exclusively live.

Non-Sky subscribers can stream live matches with a NOW Sports Day and Month Membership, via Sky Sports Tennis, Sky Sports Arena, and Sky Sports Mix channels.

For further access, fans will also be able to follow their favourite players and gain deeper insights from both Tours via Sky Sports News, the Sky Sports app, on SkySports.com and via Sky Sports social channels.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England cricket, darts, tennis and so much more.