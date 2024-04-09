Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Monte Carlo Masters with right forearm injury

Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from the Monte Carlo Masters ahead of his opening match due to a right forearm injury.

Alcaraz, recently overtaken as world number two by Jannik Sinner, had been due to face Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round after receiving a first-round bye.

In a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Spaniard posted: "I have been working in Monte Carlo and trying to recover until the last minute from an injured pronator teres in my right arm, but it was not possible and I cannot play!

"I was really looking forward to playing... See you next year"

Alcaraz won his first title since last summer's Wimbledon at Indian Wells last month but was then beaten by Grigor Dimitrov in the quarter-finals of the Miami Open.

It is an important part of the season for the 20-year-old, who is due to defend his titles in Barcelona and Madrid over the next month.

He has been replaced in the Monte Carlo men's singles draw by Italy's Lorenzo Sonego.

