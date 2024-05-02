Mutua Madrid Open: Iga Swiatek storms past Madison Keys into her second consecutive final in Spanish capital

World No 1 Iga Swiatek booked a spot in her second consecutive Mutua Madrid Open final with a 6-1 6-3 victory over Madison Keys on Thursday.

Swiatek needed just 71 minutes to reach her third final of the year and move one step closer to her third WTA 1000 title of the year in a one-sided semi-final.

The Pole finished runner-up to Aryna Sabalenka at Madrid last year and could now meet the Belarusian in a rematch should the second seed overcome former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina later today.

Swiatek broke serve in the second game of the match and, after saving two break points for a 4-1 lead, never looked in danger of relinquishing the upper hand against her big-hitting opponent.

"(I feel) really good," Swiatek said in a courtside interview broadcast on Sky Sports Tennis.

"I wasn't really thinking about what happened last year, but for sure repeating this great result is a great thing and I'm going to have a chance to play a nice match in two days, so it's really exciting and I'm happy overall with the whole tournament."

Expected?

Swiatek has equalled equals Aryna Sabalenka for the most WTA main draw matches played in 2024 without a single game dropped on serve (eight)



Tale of the Tape

'Swiatek played with huge amount of confidence'

"As expected Iga Swiatek got off to a fast start and never looked back," Anne Keothavong said on Sky Sports Tennis. "She was the better player in every department. Just had too much for Madison Keys, who did her best to try and live with her in some of her exchanges and there were some moments where you thought she's going to blast her way past Iga but she just wasn't able to produce that kind of tennis consistently.

"Iga played with a huge amount of confidence."

Sky Sports Tennis pundit Colin Fleming added: "Iga Swiatek is the ultimate test on clay in the women's game right now. Keys' good stuff was good enough but it was just few and far between. She had three break points in the match but couldn't quite take them but there's no shame in that.

"Swiatek is so relentless on this surface."

Britain's Jamie Murray and his doubles partner Michael Venus defeated French duo Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia 0-6 6-4 10-2 to makes the semi-finals in the Spanish capital.

The tournament is trialling a faster men's doubles format, with greater focus on matches between singles players and established doubles teams.

Teams are allowed just 15 - rather than the usual 25 - seconds between points after rallies up to three shots, and only 60 seconds to sit down at the change of ends.

Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours

The stars of tennis will appear on the new Sky Sports Tennis channel every day

