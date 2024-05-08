Andy Murray plans to play at Geneva Open - a week before the start of the French Open

Andy Murray is set to make his comeback from injury this month at the Geneva Open - live on Sky Sports Tennis - indicating he is planning on playing in the French Open the following week.

The 36-year-old, who is expected to retire at some point this season, has been sidelined since late March after damaging ankle ligaments in a third-round match against Tomas Machac at the Miami Open.

After the match Murray said he would be sidelined for "an extended period" after confirming he suffered a full rupture of his ATFL [ anterior talofibular ligament] and near full thickness rupture of his CFL [calcaneofibular ligament].

"I will see an ankle specialist when I return home to determine next steps," he said. "Goes without saying this is a tough one to take and I'll be out for an extended period. But I'll be back with one hip and no ankle ligaments when the time is right."

Murray opted not to have surgery but it had been feared the former world No 1 one may not be able to have his Wimbledon swansong.

However, it was announced on Wednesday that Murray has been given a wild card for the ATP tournament on clay in Geneva beginning on May 18 - live on Sky Sports Tennis - indicating he is planning on playing in the French Open the following week.

The Scot has not played at Roland Garros since 2020, which was his only appearance since his hip problems began three years previously.

While Wimbledon appears the most logical venue for Murray to call time on his glittering career, he is tempted at another tilt at an Olympic medal on the Parisian clay this summer. He is the only tennis player to have won back-to-back singles gold medals, in London and Rio.

The Olympic Games in Paris are also scheduled to get under way on July 24, with direct entry handed to the top 56 of the rankings on June 10.

The Scot, who is playing with a metal hip, confirmed he is set to retire this summer, saying: "I'm likely not going to play past this summer.

"I get asked about it after every single match that I play, every single tournament that I play. I'm bored of the question, to be honest.

"I'm not going to talk more about that between now and whenever the time comes for me to stop. But, yes, I don't plan on playing much past this summer."

Murray on Clay

Murray gave a firm indication he will play on the dirt, although there is the fear it could put too much pressure on his metal hip.

Of his 46 career singles titles, only three have come on clay. Two of those have been Masters, though, with wins in Madrid (2015) and Rome (2016).

He has also been a French Open finalist but lost out in 2016 to Djokovic.

Then there is the possibility of returning to the grass at Surbiton from June 2-9 as he begins his preparations for Wimbledon in July.

Wimbledon and Paris Olympics

Murray will return to the home of arguably his greatest memories in the sport when he steps out on the hallowed turf at the All England Club for what will be the last time.

He will arrive on Centre Court in what is bound to be an emotional moment for the 2013 and 2016 champion.

The Brit will then be tempted by another crack at the Olympics in Paris, which could be his final appearance as a professional player.

In the run-up to the second Grand Slam of 2024 - the French Open at Roland Garros from May 26 - you can watch all of the biggest tennis stars in action live on Sky Sports as they compete across the clay-court season.

Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome (ATP and WTA Masters 1000) - May 7-19

Geneva Open (ATP 250) - May 20-26

Lyon Open (ATP 250) - May 20-26

Internationaux de Strasbourg (WTA 500 with Emma Raducanu in action) - May 20-26

Morocco Open (WTA 250) - May 20-26

