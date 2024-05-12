Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid inspire Lexus GB to another World Team Cup title

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid won both singles matches to wrap up a 2-0 victory over Spain as Lexus GB men clinched their fourth BNP Paribas World Team Cup title since 2015 on Sunday in Turkey.

World No 5 Reid beat Daniel Caverzaschi 6-3, 6-4 before Hewett launched a stirring comeback to defeat world No 4 Martin de la Puente 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 to give both players their second World Team Cup title in Antalya, where Hewett and Reid also won both singles matches in their 2-0 victory over France in the 2015 final.

Reid had never dropped more than three games to Caverzaschi in their six encounters and, despite a tough assignment in their latest meeting, Reid crucially converted a third break point to establish a 5-3 first set lead and fought back from 4-3 down in the second set to prevail after an hour and 36 minutes.

World No 1 Hewett similarly held a commanding head-to-head lead over world De la Puente going into the second singles match, but after looking out of sorts in the early stages he earned the only service hold of the second set to level the contest and completed a memorable victory having won eight of the last nine games.

It was a successful defence of the title for the team who had beaten the Netherlands in the 2023 final, when Ben Bartram was also part of the Great Britain team. While this year's title was a second for Bartram, it was a first for British No 4 Dahnon Ward, who joined Hewett, Reid and Bartram in registering singles wins earlier in the week.

Hewett, who was part of the Great Britain junior team that won the World Team Cup junior title in Antalya back in 2013, said: "Obviously we are delighted to get a fourth World Team Cup trophy.

"Playing for your country is a big deal and it's one of the standout events in the year. To get another win is a great feeling and it's been a really good team atmosphere.

"Ben and Dahnon played their parts and today me and Gordon were able to bring home the title. I struggled with a little bit of intensity and energy in the first set but what I did really well was keeping in there and taking my opportunities."

Great Britain's women's team sealed fifth place after beating Colombia 2-1 on Saturday evening, while the quad team finished in sixth place, as did the Great Britain junior team following a narrow 2-1 loss to Belgium on the last day of competition.

