Iga Swiatek: World No 1 unlocks Madison Keys in a straight-sets victory at Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Two-time Italian Open champion Iga Swiatek eased into the semi-finals with a 6-1 6-3 win over Madison Keys on Tuesday, and will play either American third seed Coco Gauff or China's Zheng Qinwen.

The Pole, who has already fashioned a record of 36-4 for the year, faced Keys in a repeat of her recent semi-final clash with America's Keys in Madrid, which ended with the same scoreline.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Swiatek broke serve in the opening game, and while Keys won her next service game to love to make it 2-1, the Polish top-seed won the next four games to take the first set in 26 minutes.

Swiatek needed just one break in the second set, which gave her a 3-1 lead, and when the Pole saved four break points in the next game to hold serve, Keys' chance of a comeback ended.

"Honestly I felt really good today, even if I that knew one or two points could change everything," Swiatek said.

"I'm glad that I served well because I think when we were kind of even in the games sometimes, I could win two points just by serving.

"It's something that doesn't happen often in my game, so today was a good day in terms of that."

Swiatek is aiming to win her fourth title this year having already won the Qatar Open, Indian Wells and the Madrid Open.

Swiatek's incredible record

Iga Swiatek now has 75 match wins on clay in 85 WTA matches



Only four players in the Open Era have reached 75 wins on the surface in fewer matches – Monica Seles, Nancy Richey (80), Chris Evert (81) and Margaret Court (82)



She is 80-0 in completed WTA 1000 matches when she's won the first set



Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of a thrilling clash between Taylor Fritz and Grigor Dimitrov in Rome

Taylor Fritz made it through to the men's quarter-finals for the first time after the American recovered from losing an epic second-set tie-break - during which he let slip a match point - to see off Grigor Dimitrov 6-2 6-7 (11-13) 6-1.

Fritz saved all 11 break points he faced to set up a meeting with third-seeded Alexander Zverev after the German beat Nuno Borges 6-2 7-5.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dimitrov was heard begging the umpire when his crucial point on 9-8 in the second-set tie-break was given out

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Chilean-Canadian Alejandro Tabilo backed up his stunning third-round win against top-ranked Novak Djokovic by edging Karen Khachanov 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (12-10) to reach the first Masters quarter-final of his career.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the match between Alexander Zverev against Nuno Borges

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours

In the run-up to the second Grand Slam of 2024 - the French Open at Roland Garros from May 26 - you can watch all of the biggest tennis stars in action live on Sky Sports as they compete across the clay-court season.

Geneva Open (ATP 250) - May 20-26

Lyon Open (ATP 250) - May 20-26

Internationaux de Strasbourg (WTA 500 with Emma Raducanu in action) - May 20-26

Morocco Open (WTA 250) - May 20-26

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket, Tennis and so much more.

It's one of the biggest sporting events in a generation. Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk collide for the undisputed world heavyweight title on Saturday May 18, live on Sky Sports Box Office. Book now.

Fury vs Usyk: Timings, undercard, how to watch and more

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here

Watch the WTA and ATP Tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports Tennis. Stream Sky Sports Tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership. No contract, cancel anytime.