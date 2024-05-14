Andy Murray: Former world No 1 to defend Surbiton Trophy title as part of Wimbledon preparation

Andy Murray will defend his title at the Surbiton Trophy next month as part of his Wimbledon preparations.

The Scot defeated Jurij Rodionov in the final of the second-tier Challenger Tour event last June and will again kick off his grass-court season at the tournament beginning on June 3.

Image: The Scot is set to play at the French Open for the first time since 2020

The Surbiton Trophy coincides with the second week of the French Open, which Murray is set to play in for the first time since 2020, indicating he is not anticipating a long stay in Paris.

Murray, who turns 37 on Wednesday, is expected to retire at some point this season and getting as much grass-court preparation as possible ahead of a final tilt at Wimbledon will be the priority.

He will play in the ATP Tour event in Stuttgart the following week rather than defending his Challenger title in Nottingham before heading to Queen's Club.

A serious ankle injury suffered at the Miami Open in March has derailed Murray's swansong but he is returning to action this week at the Challenger event on clay in Bordeaux.

Even in his final months on tour, he is not afraid to make big changes, and this week is trialling a Yonex racket having played with Head throughout his career so far.

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis?

In the run-up to the second Grand Slam of 2024 - the French Open at Roland Garros from May 26 - you can watch all of the biggest tennis stars in action live on Sky Sports as they compete across the clay-court season.

Geneva Open (ATP 250) - May 20-26

Lyon Open (ATP 250) - May 20-26

Internationaux de Strasbourg (WTA 500 with Emma Raducanu in action) - May 20-26

Morocco Open (WTA 250) - May 20-26

