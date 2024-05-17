Andy Murray planning to play ATP Geneva Open on Sky Sports - a week before French Open

Andy Murray is set to play at the Geneva Open - live on Sky Sports Tennis following an early exit on the ATP Challenger Tour in Bordeaux, indicating he will play at the French Open.

Murray, who is expected to retire at some point this season, has been sidelined since late March after damaging ankle ligaments in a third-round match against Tomas Machac at the Miami Open.

After the match Murray said he would be sidelined for "an extended period" after confirming he suffered a full rupture of his ATFL [anterior talofibular ligament] and near full thickness rupture of his CFL [calcaneofibular ligament].

"I will see an ankle specialist when I return home to determine next steps," he said. "Goes without saying this is a tough one to take and I'll be out for an extended period. But I'll be back with one hip and no ankle ligaments when the time is right."

Murray opted not to have surgery but it had been feared the former world No 1 one may not be able to have his Wimbledon swansong.

However, it was announced that Murray has been given a wild card for the ATP tournament on clay in Geneva beginning on May 18 - live on Sky Sports Tennis - indicating he is planning on playing in the French Open the following week.

But, with the French Open starting on May 26, the Scot opted for more clay-court practice at a second-tier tournament in Bordeaux where he was beaten in straight sets by world No 115 Gregoire Barrer.

The Scot has not played at Roland Garros since 2020, which was his only appearance since his hip problems began three years previously.

While Wimbledon appears the most logical venue for Murray to call time on his glittering career, he is tempted at another tilt at an Olympic medal on the Parisian clay this summer.

Murray, who is playing with a metal hip, confirmed he is set to retire this summer, saying: "I'm likely not going to play past this summer.

"I get asked about it after every single match that I play, every single tournament that I play. I'm bored of the question, to be honest.

"I'm not going to talk more about that between now and whenever the time comes for me to stop. But, yes, I don't plan on playing much past this summer."

Murray on Clay

Image: Murray is eager to play at the French Open

Murray has his sights set on a final appearance in the year's second Grand Slam, where he will also enter the doubles alongside Davis Cup team-mate Dan Evans.

Of his 46 career singles titles, only three have come on clay. Two of those have been Masters, though, with wins in Madrid (2015) and Rome (2016).

He has also been a French Open finalist but lost out in 2016 to Djokovic.

Grass & Wimbledon

Image: Murray is a two-time Wimbledon champion

Murray has signed up to defend his title at the Surbiton Trophy from June for his first grass-court tournament, although the tournament coincides with the second week of the French Open, indicating he is not anticipating a long stay in Paris.

The Scot will then head to the Boss Open in Stuttgart from June 10-16 - live on Sky Sports Tennis rather than

defending his Challenger title in Nottingham before heading to Queen's Club.

Sky Sports Tennis' Annabel Croft said: "It's great news. None of us really knew where he was going to play, and I'm sure he doesn't quite know where his body's going to be at.

"It was such a massive setback after Miami, with that ankle turn in that match, when he was just starting to really ramp up the tennis and looked like he was playing some of his better tennis again.

"I don't think it surprises me that he's entered all of that [Geneva, Roland Garros, Stuttgart]. He'll want to play a lot of tennis. As many matches as possible."

He will then return to the home of arguably his greatest memories in the sport when he steps out on the hallowed turf at the All England Club for what will be the last time.

He will arrive on Centre Court in what is bound to be an emotional moment for the 2013 and 2016 champion.

"On grass, he can always be a problem for any player. He's so experienced, a two-time Wimbledon champion, and the options that he has in his box of tricks are always at his disposal," Croft continued.

"He can still make life very, very difficult for so many opponents, so let's hope his body is going to get back and he can give it a really good run during the summer."

Paris Olympics?

Image: The Brit is the only tennis player to have won back-to-back singles gold medals

The Brit will then be tempted by another crack at the Olympics in Paris, which could be his final appearance as a professional player, with his best chance likely to be in doubles.

He is the only tennis player to have won back-to-back singles gold medals, in London and Rio.

The Olympic Games in Paris are also scheduled to get under way on July 24, with direct entry handed to the top 56 of the rankings on June 10.

