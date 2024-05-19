Andy Murray could face world No 1 Novak Djokovic if he overcomes Yannick Hanfmann at Geneva Open

Andy Murray could face world No 1 Novak Djokovic in the second round of this week's Geneva Open should he defeat German Yannick Hanfmann on Monday.

Djokovic, who suffered a shock defeat to in-form Chilean Alejandro Tabilo at the Internazionali d'Italia in Rome last week, will try to get back on track in Geneva, where he is making his tournament debut.

If he faces Murray, it will be the pair's 37th meeting, which the Serbian leads 25-11.

Djokovic's road to the title in Geneva

R1: Bye



R2: Murray



QF: Griekspoor (6)



SF: Fritz (3)



F: Ruud (2)



Djokovic leads the field in Geneva where he will chase his 99th tour-level title, with two-time champion Casper Ruud also competing. Third seed Taylor Fritz and fourth seed Ben Shelton are also playing.

Ruud will open against Australian Rinky Hijikata or a qualifier. The Norwegian owns a 9-1 record at the ATP 250 event and last year lost in the quarter-finals to Nicolas Jarry.

Third seed Fritz will begin his tournament against fellow American Alex Michelsen or a qualifier.

Another American, fourth seed Shelton, will play Flavio Cobolli or Aslan Karatsev in the second round.

There's a first-round clash between sixth seed Tallon Griekspoor and Christopher Eubanks.

The Dutchman is the first seeded opponent Djokovic could face in the quarter-finals.

Third seed Fritz and eighth seed Jack Draper, who faces Tomas Machac in the first round, are also in the Serbian's half of the draw.

The Geneva Open has become the most prestigious ATP 250 tournament in the calendar, attracting 11 of the world's top 50 players.

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis?

In the run-up to the second Grand Slam of 2024 - the French Open at Roland Garros from May 26 - you can watch all of the biggest tennis stars in action live on Sky Sports as they compete across the clay-court season.

Geneva Open (ATP 250 with Murray & Djokovic in action) - May 20-25

Lyon Open (ATP 250) - May 20-25

Internationaux de Strasbourg (WTA 500) - May 20-25

Morocco Open (WTA 250) - May 20-25

