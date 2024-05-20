Jack Draper ready to 'lean on' Andy Murray a lot after the Scot has called time on his career

Rising young British tennis star Jack Draper is ready to "lean on" Andy Murray a lot after the Scot has called time on his career.

37-year-old former world No 1 Murray is in the final throes of an outstanding career, having confirmed earlier this year that he is unlikely to play beyond the summer.

Murray has already been a source of guidance and support for Draper but the 22-year-old is ready to learn from the Scot's wealth of experience.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jack Draper feels he is 'not at the level' he wants to be at yet

"It is going to be much easier to tap into him when he has finished," Draper said.

"As a tennis player you don't have time to think of anything but yourself. You are always thinking about what you can do better.

"When he has stopped I will be contacting him a lot more, asking him for opinions on certain things, asking him what he has tried and if it has worked for him.

"I am definitely going to lean on Andy a lot and I am sure he will want to help me because he has always been very supportive of me.

"I think when he stops he will want to help more because he is not so focused on his own things."

Draper, who has risen to a career-high 35th in the world in the latest rankings, has shown he has the talent to challenge at the top of the game and admits he feels a responsibility to take the baton.

"Andy has done so much for British tennis and so much for the sport in general. For me, he is one of the greatest players of all time," Draper added.

"He is going to have an unbelievable legacy and I do feel a responsibility to lead on from where he has been.

"I want to achieve so much in the sport - it is not all about winning, it is about inspiring kids to play and making people pick up a racket and knowing that tennis isn't all just about playing on Centre Court Wimbledon. It can be amazing for so many people in different ways."

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours

In the run-up to the second Grand Slam of 2024 - the French Open at Roland Garros from May 26 - you can watch all of the biggest tennis stars in action live on Sky Sports as they compete across the clay-court season.

Geneva Open (ATP 250 with Andy Murray & Novak Djokovic in action) - May 20-25

Lyon Open (ATP 250) - May 20-25

Internationaux de Strasbourg (WTA 500) - May 20-25

Morocco Open (WTA 250) - May 20-25

Watch the WTA and ATP Tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports Tennis. Stream Sky Sports Tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership. No contract, cancel anytime.