Casper Ruud beats Tomas Machac to clinch Geneva Open title

Saturday 25 May 2024 18:05, UK
Second seed Casper Ruud recorded a pair of victories on Saturday to capture his third Gonet Geneva Open title in four years in Switzerland.
Ruud advanced to the final with a 1-6 6-1 7-6 (4) win over Italian Flavio Cobolli to complete a match delayed on Friday because of heavy rain.
The 25-year-old Norwegian returned less than three hours later to capture his 12th ATP Tour trophy, courtesy of a 7-5 6-3 victory over Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic.
Ruud overcame a deficit by winning the final three games in the first set against Machac. He kept control in the second and benefited from three Machac double faults to end the match in one hour and 47 minutes.
"It was a challenging week," Ruud said. "All the matches are tough, no matter who you play. Tough to find a groove, the weather has been a bit challenging all week but today was fantastic. I feel very happy to win again here in Geneva. It's been a very good season so far."
Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard won his maiden ATP Tour title in his home country with a 6-4 1-6 7-6 (4) victory over sixth seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the Open Parc final in Lyon.
Mpetshi Perricard, a 20-year-old wild card, was on the brink of defeat at the hands of the Argentine in the deciding tie-break before capturing the match in two hours and 29 minutes.
"It was crazy, a very good final," said Mpetshi Perricard, who recorded 11 aces and won 68 per cent of his first-serve points. "I was down in the second set, but I managed to do better. I'm very happy to win this tournament and I now have a lot of confidence for Roland Garros."
The French Open, at Roland Garros in Paris, begins Sunday.
