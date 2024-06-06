French Open: Iga Swiatek beats Coco Gauff in straight sets to book place in Saturday's final

Coco Gauff was reduced to tears as she was comfortably beaten 6-2 6-4 by Iga Swiatek, the two-time defending champion booking her place in Saturday's French Open final.

Gauff wiped away tears early on in the second set after an argument with umpire Aurelie Tourte over a contentious line call decision.

With her straight-sets victory, Swiatek extends her stunning career record against Gauff to 11 wins in 12 contests - the only defeat coming at the Cincinnati Masters last year. The world No 1 has now ended the American's run in Paris for three years running, including in the 2022 final and last year's quarters.

Image: An emotional Coco Gauff was defeated in straight sets by Iga Swiatek in their French Open semi-final

Gauff made 39 unforced errors in the match, which proved decisive, as the 20-year-old dropped the first set 6-2 before briefly rallying in the second.

On her way to breaking the Swiatek serve in the fourth game of the second set, Gauff returned a serve long as it was called out, but Tourte overruled the decision and awarded the point to Swiatek.

An emotional Gauff was heard on court telling the umpire: "You're wrong... you should be ashamed. It's a Grand Slam semi-final, know the rules of the game."

Despite recovering to earn a first break of serve, Gauff then lost the next four games in a row.

The US Open champion staved off two match points as she stopped the rot to hold serve, forcing Swiatek to serve it out, but she'd do exactly that, clinching victory on her fourth match point to book her place in a third-straight French Open final.

The 23-year-old Pole is eyeing a fifth Grand Slam title, a fourth win in five years in Paris and is hoping to become the first woman to triumph three times in a row at Roland Garros since Justine Henin from 2007-09.

She will face either 12th seed Jasmine Paolini or 17-year-old rising star Mirra Andreeva, who compete in Thursday's other semi-final.

