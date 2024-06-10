Jack Draper beats Sebastian Ofner in Stuttgart Open to start grass-court season with victory

Great Britain's Jack Draper beat Austria's Sebastian Ofner 7-6 7-6 at the Stuttgart Open to start his grass-court season with victory.

In a tight and tense contest, Draper clinched both set wins via tie-breaks, claiming the first 7-4 and the second 7-5 to book his place in the last 16 in Germany.

Draper, the sixth seed in Stuttgart, will next face the winner of the match between his compatriot Andy Murray and American Marcos Giron, who play on Tuesday morning, live on Sky Sports.

"I thought it was a really good match," Draper said. "Both of us played really clean tennis, executing really well.

"When it came down to it, I'm glad I competed really well and got over the line - it's good to be back on the grass as well.

"I don't know [how he stayed calm]. Everyone here is such a good player, they can play good tennis too, and sometimes you have to stay present and not let it affect you too much.

"I played point-by-point and I gave myself the opportunity to come through the match."

Stuttgart Open (ATP 250 with Andy Murray in action) - June 10-16

Rosmalen Open (ATP/WTA 250) - June 10-16

Berlin Open (WTA 500) - June 17-23

