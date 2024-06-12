 Skip to content

Katie Boulter breezes into Nottingham Open quarter-finals as defending champion eyes back-to-back titles

Heather Watson loses out to 2016 Nottingham champion, and sixth seed, Karolina Pliskova in straight sets; Dan Evans edges past last year's Wimbledon boys' champion and fellow Brit Henry Searle 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-5) in men's Challenger event

Wednesday 12 June 2024 20:36, UK

Katie Boulter, Nottingham Open vs Rebecca Marino
Image: Katie Boulter celebrates her win over Rebecca Marino to reach the quarter-finals of the Nottingham Open

Katie Boulter's dream of a second successive title at her home event is firmly alive as the British No 1 breezed into the quarter-finals of the Nottingham Open with 6-4 6-3 victory over Rebecca Marino.

Victory at the Wimbledon warm-up event last year kick-started an impressive year for the 27-year-old which has seen her surge into the world's top 30.

Boulter, from nearby Leicester, said after her win: "Just being back where it started reminds me how far I have come and I just keep working hard every day and see what happens.

"I am out here enjoying myself on the Nottingham courts and I don't take that for granted.

"It is going to take some time to be at my best, I am realistic with that, it is about getting some momentum and getting to the last weeks of the grass court season and playing my best stuff there.

"But I wouldn't mind playing my best stuff here either. I'll take it one match at a time and see how we go."

Heather Watson was unable to follow her compatriot into the last eight, however, as she lost to 2016 champion Karolina Pliskova, going down 6-4 6-4 to the sixth seed.

Emma Raducanu will aim to book herself a quarter-final spot when she takes on Daria Snigur on Thursday, while Fran Jones also carries British hopes against Ashlyn Krueger.

Emma Raducanu is looking forward to her return to grass after missing last season and is 'super grateful' for being 'so healthy'.

In the men's Challenger event, Dan Evans endured a tough time of it when edging past last year's Wimbledon boys' champion, and fellow Brit, Henry Searle.

Henry Searle celebrates with the trophy after victory against Yaroslav following the Boys' Singles Final at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships
Image: Henry Searle was the Wimbledon boys' champion last year and took fellow Brit Dan Evans to two tie-breaks before being defeated

Evans needed two tie-breaks to prevail, ultimately winning 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-5) to set up another all-British tie against Charles Broom in the quarter-final.

"He's obviously very good," said Evans of Searle. "I'm just happy to come through, to be honest - it's not the draw I wanted to see when I saw I was next to his name."

