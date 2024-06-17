Cameron Norrie suffers first-round exit at Queen's Club as former Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic comes through

Cameron Norrie, who lost his British No 1 ranking this weekend to Jack Draper, along with eight of his last 14 matches, went down 7-6 (8-6) 3-6 7-6 (11-9) to Milos Raonic; watch over 80 tournaments a year, including the US Open, exclusively live on Sky Sports Tennis
Monday 17 June 2024 19:30, UK
Cameron Norrie's miserable run of form continued as he suffered a first-round exit at Queen's Club, losing out to Milos Raonic in a three-set match.
The 28-year-old, who lost his British No 1 spot to Jack Draper over the weekend, had two match points in a marathon third-set tie-break but eventually succumbed to a 7-6 (8-6) 3-6 7-6 (11-9) defeat in two hours and 15 minutes.
Norrie has endured a difficult season - and a rotten few weeks - having lost eight of his last 14 matches, which includes a first-round exit at the French Open and defeat at Nottingham last week to world number 773 Jack Pinnington Jones.
Big-serving Canadian Raonic may have slipped to 186 in the rankings after three years of injury problems, but he is a former world No 3 and was a Wimbledon finalist in 2016.
Norrie endured a set of the 33-year-old's 140mph serves whizzing past him before pouncing in the opening tie-break, saving a set point before edging ahead.
Raonic immediately broke Norrie in the second set and closed it out comfortably to force a decider, which went all the way to another tie-break.
Norrie failed to convert two match points and Raonic, who hit 47 aces in total, put away his first to condemn the 2021 runner-up to an early exit.
Holger Rune, a quarter-finalist at Wimbledon last year, had his tune-up for the tournament cut short as he was defeated 4-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 by Jordan Thompson in the first round at Queen's.
The 21-year-old Dane, seeded seventh, secured the opening set with a first break of Thompson's serve, but the world No 43 stepped up a gear to level the contest in a second-set tie-break, forcing a decider.
He then raced into a 3-0 lead and made no mistake to grab the win over Rune, who had made it to the semi-finals at Queen's last year.
Thompson will next face the winner of Andy Murray's first-round match-up with another Australian, Alexei Popyrin, on Tuesday.
Elsewhere, third seed Grigor Dimitrov defeated Adrian Mannarino in emphatic fashion, dropping only three games in a 6-1 6-2 hammering of the Frenchman.
American hopeful Frances Tiafoe was forced to retire early in the third set of his tournament opener against Australian Rinky Hijikata.
