Cameron Norrie suffers first-round exit at Queen's Club as former Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic comes through

Cameron Norrie's miserable run of form continued as he suffered a first-round exit at Queen's Club, losing out to Milos Raonic in a three-set match.

The 28-year-old, who lost his British No 1 spot to Jack Draper over the weekend, had two match points in a marathon third-set tie-break but eventually succumbed to a 7-6 (8-6) 3-6 7-6 (11-9) defeat in two hours and 15 minutes.

Norrie has endured a difficult season - and a rotten few weeks - having lost eight of his last 14 matches, which includes a first-round exit at the French Open and defeat at Nottingham last week to world number 773 Jack Pinnington Jones.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at the story of Jack Draper's sensational victory at the Stuttgart Open as he became the new British No 1

Big-serving Canadian Raonic may have slipped to 186 in the rankings after three years of injury problems, but he is a former world No 3 and was a Wimbledon finalist in 2016.

Norrie endured a set of the 33-year-old's 140mph serves whizzing past him before pouncing in the opening tie-break, saving a set point before edging ahead.

Raonic immediately broke Norrie in the second set and closed it out comfortably to force a decider, which went all the way to another tie-break.

Norrie failed to convert two match points and Raonic, who hit 47 aces in total, put away his first to condemn the 2021 runner-up to an early exit.

Seventh-seed Rune crashes out at Queen's

Holger Rune, a quarter-finalist at Wimbledon last year, had his tune-up for the tournament cut short as he was defeated 4-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 by Jordan Thompson in the first round at Queen's.

Image: Seventh seed Holger Rune suffered an early exit at Queen's Club on Monday

The 21-year-old Dane, seeded seventh, secured the opening set with a first break of Thompson's serve, but the world No 43 stepped up a gear to level the contest in a second-set tie-break, forcing a decider.

He then raced into a 3-0 lead and made no mistake to grab the win over Rune, who had made it to the semi-finals at Queen's last year.

Thompson will next face the winner of Andy Murray's first-round match-up with another Australian, Alexei Popyrin, on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, third seed Grigor Dimitrov defeated Adrian Mannarino in emphatic fashion, dropping only three games in a 6-1 6-2 hammering of the Frenchman.

American hopeful Frances Tiafoe was forced to retire early in the third set of his tournament opener against Australian Rinky Hijikata.

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis?

In the run-up to the third Grand Slam of 2024 - Wimbledon - you can watch the biggest tennis stars in action live on Sky Sports at the following tournaments:

Berlin Open (WTA 500) - June 17-23

Halle (ATP 500) - June 17-23

Mallorca Championships (ATP 250) - June 23-29

Bad Homburg (WTA 500) - June 23-29

Watch the WTA and ATP Tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports Tennis. Stream Sky Sports Tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership. No contract, cancel anytime.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, F1, tennis, golf and so much more.