Elena Rybakina through to Wimbledon quarter-finals after Anna Kalinskaya retires injured

Elena Rybakina books place in Wimbledon quarter-finals after Anna Kalinskaya retires due to wrist injury; Rybakina 6-3 3-0 ahead when Kalinskaya revealed she could play no longer; follow updates from Wimbledon by heading to our live blog or live scores page

By Michael Cantillon

Monday 8 July 2024 14:57, UK

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina applauds Russia's Anna Kalinskaya leaving Centre Court after retiring from their women's singles tennis match on the eighth day of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 8, 2024. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE
Image: Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina is through to the quarter-finals at Wimbledon after Anna Kalinskaya had to retire due to a wrist injury

Fourth seed and 2022 champion Elena Rybakina is through to the Wimbledon quarter-finals after her opponent Anna Kalinskaya retired from the match due to a wrist injury. 

Kalinskaya started positively on Centre Court, breaking Rybakina in the very first game of the contest, but the latter soon broke back for 3-3.

Kalinskaya then received a medical timeout late in the first set at 4-3 and a break down, with treatment provided to her wrist, but Rybakina would go on to serve out the first set.

Kalinskaya
Image: Kalinskaya underwent a medical timeout for a wrist injury late in the first set, and could not continue in the second

Indeed, Rybakina's serve and the power of it proved particularly potent in the clash.

Into the second set, it was a role reversal as Kazakhstan's Rybakina broke Russia's Kalinskaya in the opening game, and after Rybakina consolidated the break with a hold of serve and then broke her opponent again for 3-0, Kalinskaya confirmed she could no longer continue.

Trending

Rybakina, now the favourite for the title at Wimbledon after a number of high-profile exits, will next play the winner of Ukraine's Elina Svitolina and China's Wang Xinyu in the last eight.

"It's definitely not the way I wanted to finish the match, Anna is a great player and I know she's been suffering with injuries, "Rybakina said courtside afterwards. "If it's the wrist it's obviously very difficult to play and I wish her the best for her recovery.

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan plays a forehand return to Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their third round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Image: Rybakina is a former champion at Wimbledon, having secured the 2022 title

"My serve helps me a lot, especially when the roof is closed, there is no wind so it is perfect for my game. I'm really happy with the way I played my last few games, thank you to everybody for coming and supporting.

"I do feel pressure, every opponent is difficult and I just try to bring my best and enjoy every time I step on court."

