Elena Rybakina through to Wimbledon quarter-finals after Anna Kalinskaya retires injured

Fourth seed and 2022 champion Elena Rybakina is through to the Wimbledon quarter-finals after her opponent Anna Kalinskaya retired from the match due to a wrist injury.

Kalinskaya started positively on Centre Court, breaking Rybakina in the very first game of the contest, but the latter soon broke back for 3-3.

Kalinskaya then received a medical timeout late in the first set at 4-3 and a break down, with treatment provided to her wrist, but Rybakina would go on to serve out the first set.

Image: Kalinskaya underwent a medical timeout for a wrist injury late in the first set, and could not continue in the second

Indeed, Rybakina's serve and the power of it proved particularly potent in the clash.

Into the second set, it was a role reversal as Kazakhstan's Rybakina broke Russia's Kalinskaya in the opening game, and after Rybakina consolidated the break with a hold of serve and then broke her opponent again for 3-0, Kalinskaya confirmed she could no longer continue.

Rybakina, now the favourite for the title at Wimbledon after a number of high-profile exits, will next play the winner of Ukraine's Elina Svitolina and China's Wang Xinyu in the last eight.

"It's definitely not the way I wanted to finish the match, Anna is a great player and I know she's been suffering with injuries, "Rybakina said courtside afterwards. "If it's the wrist it's obviously very difficult to play and I wish her the best for her recovery.

Image: Rybakina is a former champion at Wimbledon, having secured the 2022 title

"My serve helps me a lot, especially when the roof is closed, there is no wind so it is perfect for my game. I'm really happy with the way I played my last few games, thank you to everybody for coming and supporting.

"I do feel pressure, every opponent is difficult and I just try to bring my best and enjoy every time I step on court."

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours

In the run-up to the final Grand Slam of 2024 - the US Open - you can watch all of the biggest tennis stars in action live on Sky Sports as they compete across the hard-court season.

Hamburg Open (ATP 500) 15-21 July

Newport Hall of Fame Open (ATP 250) 15-21 July

Swiss Open (ATP 250) 15-21 July

Bastad Open (ATP 250) 15-21 July

Palermo Ladies Open (WTA 250) 15-21 July

Hungarian Grand Prix (WTA 250) 15-21 July

Prague Open (WTA 250) 21-26 July

Watch the WTA and ATP Tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports Tennis. Stream Sky Sports Tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership. No contract, cancel anytime.