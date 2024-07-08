Wimbledon: Alfie Hewett and Ben Bartram poised for first-round clash in men's wheelchair singles

Alfie Hewett, Gordon Reid and Ben Bartram have all been drawn in the bottom half of the men's wheelchair singles draw at Wimbledon, with Hewett and Bartram set to face each other for the second time in a fortnight when play gets under way at the All England Club on Tuesday.

The two Norfolk players had never met before going head-to-head recently at the Rothesay International Eastbourne and 18-year-old Bartram, whose journey into wheelchair tennis was inspired by Hewett, will now face the world No 2 on his Wimbledon debut.

Reid will take a 3-1 head-to-head lead in grass court matches into his first round match against Argentina's Gustavo Fernandez as they also meet for the second time this grass court season.

Reid had not lost to Fernandez in three grass court meetings before their semi-final at last week's Lexus British Open Roehampton, where Fernandez won the British Open men's title for the second time.

Hewett and Reid will open their bid for a sixth Wimbledon doubles title against Martin de la Puente and Joachim Gerard, last week's Lexus British Open Roehampton champions and the partnership that Bartram and Spain's Dani Caverzaschi came within two points of defeating in last week's semi-finals at Roehampton.

Bartram and Caverzaschi pair up for the second time this week at Wimbledon and open their men's doubles campaign against Fernandez and Chile's Alexander Cataldo.

Andy Lapthorne will face the USA's David Wagner in his opening quad singles match, having previously beaten Wagner in the 2019 semi-finals to reach the inaugural quad singles final at The Championships.

The two players will also go head-to-head in the quad doubles semi-finals later in the week as French Open finalists Lapthorne and Guy Sasson take on the American and his Turkish partner Ahmet Kaplan.

Lucy Shuker will begin her latest Wimbledon singles campaign against former finalist Kgothatso Montjane of South Africa in the first ever contest on grass between the two players.

Five-time Wimbledon doubles finalist Shuker and her partner this year, Colombia's Angelica Bernal, begin their first women's doubles campaign together at Wimbledon with a contest against China's Lexus British Open Roehampton finalists Li Xiaohui and Zhenzhen Zhu.

