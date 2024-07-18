Rafael Nadal: Spaniard beats Britain's Cameron Norrie to reach Swedish Open quarter-finals

Rafael Nadal played one of his best matches of the year with a straight sets win over British No 2 Cameron Norrie at the Swedish Open; Nadal will be back in action on Friday at 12pm against Argentina's Mariano Navone, live on Sky Sports Tennis
Thursday 18 July 2024 16:42, UK
Rafael Nadal beat Britain's Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals of the Swedish Open in Bastad.
Nadal is having an amazing week in Sweden where he is also in the semi-finals of the men's doubles with Casper Ruud.
The 22-time Grand Slam champion is preparing for the Olympics in Paris, where tennis will be held at Roland Garros, the venue where Nadal has won 14 French open titles.
"Great feelings. It's been a while, without playing on the tour since Roland Garros, and the chance to play a great player like Cameron," said Nadal who will play Argentina's Mariano Navone in the quarter-finals on Friday at 12pm, live on Sky Sports Tennis.
"I played some good tennis in moments, in other moments I need to play a bit more aggressive but it's part of the journey.
"I haven't been competing very often, so matches like today help to be on rhythm the whole match and holding the pressure on the opponent for the whole match is something I need to improve on.
"I just need to play a bit more aggressive with the backhand, which I think at the end of the match made the difference. With the forehand I am quite happy, and the serve too."
The opening six games of the match went to serve, with both players striking through the ball solidly.
However, Nadal capitalised on two unforced forehand errors from Norrie to get the first break and went 4-3 up in the first set. Norrie failed to take two chances to break back at 5-4, so Nadal served out the first set.
The Spaniard fell early in the second set when running to get a backhand and required treatment on his left arm as Norrie broke and went on to take a 4-1 lead.
But, Nadal won five games in a row with a superb performance to make the quarter-finals of a tournament for the first time since January.
