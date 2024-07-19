Rafael Nadal: Spaniard comes through four-hour classic to make his first semi-final since Wimbledon 2022

Rafael Nadal claimed one of the longest best-of-three set matches of all time - and the longest of the year - beating Mariano Navone 6-7 (7-2) 7-5 7-5 to reach the semi-finals at the Swedish Open in Bastad.

Nadal struggled to maintain his best level for long periods in the match but dug in superbly after letting slip a 5-2 lead in the deciding set to reach his first tour-level semi-final since Wimbledon 2022.

"I lost for some moments my concentration, but I was able to hold physically until the end," said Nadal after winning the second-longest three-set match of his career. "That is so important for me. Let's see how I am tomorrow, but today I am alive and in the semi-finals, so that's very important."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rafael Nadal said 'no one was in control' as he made it through to the semi-finals of the Swedish Open

He will take on world No 130 Duje Ajdukovic in the semi-finals after the Croatian qualifier downed Thiago Monteiro 6-2 4-6 6-4 and he is also scheduled to play a doubles semi-final alongside his partner Casper Ruud.

Nadal is playing at the tournament in Sweden for the first time since he won the title as a 19-year-old in 2005 as he prepares for the Olympic tournament on clay at Roland Garros in Paris.

The 38-year-old Nadal skipped Wimbledon as he didn't want to switch surface to grass and then back to clay and risk injury. He has been dealing with hip and abdominal injuries over the past 18 months.

"There were a lot of changing dynamics in every single set," said Nadal. "For moments, he was in control. For moments, I was in control. But at the end, no one was in control! That's true, and I had a good chance in the second with 3-0. Then I was very close to losing the match in the second set.

"In the third [I was ahead] again with 5-2, but he's a great fighter and he played a great match. I wish him all the very best for the rest of the season."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nadal worked himself back into the game, with an incredible set point to level up against Navone

Stefanos Tsitsipas extended his perfect record against Fabio Fognini to 5-0 at the Swiss Open, where the Greek cruised to a 6-4 6-3 victory to reach the semi-finals.

"My returns worked pretty well, I was very consistent with them. I kind of insisted the whole match to stay back and give it a bit of a loop, try and get the angles from the very beginning. It worked pretty well," said Tsitsipas, who won 74 per cent of his first-serve points.

"I'm happy with how I started serving towards the end of the match. In the beginning, I was still trying to figure out how I'm going to open up the court and create opportunities on my serve. It took me a while to figure out. I kind of unlocked the code towards the end... I felt like I was doing everything correct."

Tsitsipas is now 14-1 against Italians on clay, with his only defeat coming to Jannik Sinner in Rome back in 2020.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jan-Lennard Struff pulled off an audacious shot between the legs to win this point...

Fifth seed Jan-Lennard Struff overcame Tomas Martin Etcheverry 7-5 3-6 6-3.

The German next faces Quentin Halys, who ousted fellow qualifier Gustavo Heide 6-1 7-5.

Halys downed his opponent with the help of a remarkable point-winning forehand from the floor midway through the opening set.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Quentin Halys hit one of the shots of the year after falling down and is halfway to laying on the floor, but slaps a forehand into the corner before winning the point

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours

In the run-up to the final Grand Slam of 2024 - the US Open - you can watch all of the biggest tennis stars in action live on Sky Sports as they compete across the hard-court season.

Prague Open (WTA 250) 21-26 July

Iasi Open (WTA 250) 21-26 July

Umag Open (ATP 250) 21-26 July

Atlanta Open (ATP 250) - 22-28 July

Generali Open, Kitzbuhel (ATP 250) - 22-28 July

Watch the WTA and ATP Tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports Tennis. Stream Sky Sports Tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership. No contract, cancel anytime.