Canadian Open: Jannik Sinner helps Jack Draper win first doubles match in Montreal

Jack Draper won the first doubles match of his career after teaming up with world No 1 Jannik Sinner in Montreal.

The British No 1 joined Italian Sinner, the Australian Open champion, in an all-star scratch pairing at the National Bank Open as preparations for the US Open began in earnest.

The 22-year-olds did not look like they had never played together before as they ran away with the first set against Belgians Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, the 16th seeds, without dropping a game.

Gille and Vliegen, an experienced doubles pair - albeit beaten by Andy Murray and Dan Evans at the Olympics - levelled the match after a one-sided tie-break.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

But Draper and Sinner recovered from 7-4 down in the match tie-break to win 6-0 6-7 10-8.

Draper, whose last outing was a defeat at the Olympics by Taylor Fritz, had only played three ATP doubles matches in his career and lost them all.

Sinner, who unlike his new partner actually has a doubles ranking, was playing his first match since Wimbledon having missed Paris 2024 with tonsillitis.

The duo are two of a number of singles players, including Russian world number five Daniil Medvedev, in the doubles draw looking for extra court time ahead of Flushing Meadows.

They will meet American Ben Shelton and Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan in the next round.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The world number one Jannik Sinner beat Hubert Hurkacz to win his first ATP Tour title on grass

Shelton and Bublik progressed after Britain's Henry Patten and partner Harri Heliovaara, the Wimbledon champions, had to retire from their match after colliding with each other as both went for an overhead.

Draper goes back to the day job on Wednesday when he faces Australian Jordan Thompson in the singles.

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis?

In the run-up to the final Grand Slam of 2024 - the US Open - you can watch all of the biggest tennis stars in action live on Sky Sports as they compete across the hard-court season.

National Bank Open, Montreal (ATP 1000) - 6-12 August

National Bank Open, Toronto (WTA 1000) - 6-12 August

Cincinnati Open (ATP 1000) - 12-19 August

Cincinnati Open (WTA 1000) - 13-19 August

Winston-Salem Open (ATP 250) - 18-24 August

Tennis in the Land, Cleveland (WTA 250) - 18-24 August

Abierto GNP Seguros, Monterrey (WTA 500) - 19-24 August

US Open (ATP/WTA) - 26 August - 8 September

Watch the Canadian Open live on Sky Sports from 6-12 August with some matches available on Sky Sports Plus. Stream Sky Sports Tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership. No contract, cancel anytime.