Cincinnati Open: Emma Raducanu fails to receive wild card but Katie Boulter, Jack Draper and Cameron Norrie are in main draw action

Sunday 11 August 2024 00:26, UK
Emma Raducanu has failed to receive a wild card for the Cincinnati Open with Katie Boulter, Jack Draper and Cameron Norrie landing favourable draws for the event - live on Sky Sports Tennis.
Raducanu reached the quarter-finals of the Mubadala Citi Open in Washington before losing to eventual champion Paolo Badosa.
The former US Open champion was relying on a main draw wild card into Cincinnati, but organisers have awarded them to Caroline Wozniacki, Bianca Andreescu, Peyton Stearns and Caroline Dolehide for the tournament which runs from August 12-19 - live on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+.
It's now likely the 21-year-old will arrive in New York without playing in Toronto and Cincinnati.
British No 1 Boulter will face Poland's Magda Linette in her opening match with a potential second-round clash against Liudmila Samsonova or Wang Xiyu.
Draper and Norrie both face qualifiers following the draw on Saturday, although 22-year-old Draper could take on ninth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas if they both progress, while Norrie could face a potential meeting with Polish big-hitter Hubert Hurkacz.
Carlos Alcaraz will make his return to hard courts against either Gael Monfils or Alexei Popyrin. The 21-year-old French Open and Wimbledon champion is seeded to face Holger Rune in the third round, with the Dane starting against Matteo Berrettini in a blockbuster first-round match.
Top seed Jannik Sinner will play Tallon Griekspoor or a qualifier in his opening match with Alexander Zverev a potential semi-final opponent for the Italian.
In the women's draw, Coco Gauff will aim to defend her title which was part of her summer breakthrough last season, which also saw her win her first WTA 500 title in Washington and her first Grand Slam title at the US Open.
Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina and Jasmine Paolini will all be aiming to reach their maiden final in Cincy.
The ATP/WTA 1000 hard-court event begins on Monday, with both finals on Monday, August 19.
