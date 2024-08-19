Cincinnati Open: Aryna Sabalenka beats Jessica Pegula to clinch title ahead of US Open

Aryna Sabalenka enjoyed the perfect preparation for the US Open as she secured a comfortable 6-3 7-5 victory over Jessica Pegula in the final of the Cincinnati Open.

Sabalenka, who missed Wimbledon with a shoulder injury, had beaten top-ranked Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals and will now jump to No 2 in the world ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year.

The Belarusian built on an early break of serve against American sixth seed Pegula in the opening set, going on to close it out 6-3.

After Pegula was broken again in the first game of the second set, it seemed Sabalenka would coast towards a sixth WTA 1000 title, only for the home favourite to dig in and level things up at 5-5 with a first break of her own.

But it merely prompted Sabalenka to step up another level as she immediately broke back to see her serve for the match once more.

On this occasion, the two-time Grand Slam winner would not slip up, setting up championship point with another big forehand winner, which she converted when Pegula dropped a return into the net.

Image: Sabalenka celebrates her win over Jessica Pegula in the final of the Cincinnati Open

Pegula had appeared to be in good form after she retained her Canadian Open title in Toronto last week but she struggled with her serve here, sending down five double faults in the match.

It is Sabalenka's first title since landing a second-straight Australian Open success in January, with the 26-year-old not dropping a set the entire week.

"This trophy means a lot, it is a really big achievement, especially coming after injury, with this fear of getting injured again," Sabalenka told Sky Sports after her win.

"My team did everything they could to make sure I felt as good as I can and I am proud of myself I was able to handle all of those emotions."

