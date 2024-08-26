US Open: Coco Gauff eases into second round at Flushing Meadows as Jan Choinski loses marathon match

Coco Gauff cruised into the second round of the US Open to make the perfect start to her title defence, as Britain's Jan Choinski lost a gruelling match in the men's draw.

Gauff only dropped two games as she beat French player Varvara Gracheva 6-2 6-0 and looked back on form after a disappointing build-up to the tournament this month.

After reaching the semi-finals of the French Open in June, third seed Gauff has struggled and had early exits in Toronto and Cincinnati this month during the build-up to the US Open.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"It was definitely a lot of pressure this tournament but I'm just enjoying it. Last year was incredible but I'm just bringing those vibes here and whatever happens, happens," said Gauff, who will play Germany's Tatjana Maria in the next round.

"It's an honour to be back on Arthur Ashe and playing in front of you guys."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the US Open match between Varvara Gracheva and Coco Gauff.

Gauff broke Gracheva in the third game and made it a double break to go 5-2 up as she began to find her rhythm.

The American dominated the second set to "bagel" her opponent - which is when you win the set without dropping a game.

"If I played this match last week, I feel like it would have been really difficult, but my perspective changed a lot over seven days," she said.

Image: Coco Gauff eased into the second round of the US Open

"Today I wouldn't say I'd be happy with what the result was but I enjoyed the match today and it was obviously a bit more of a straightforward match and I feel even it was tighter, these are the moments you live for.

"I'm just happy to back here on this court and playing like I did. The last few weeks have been tough but if I can play here, I can play great tennis and today I think was the best tennis I played in a while."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Emma Paton is joined by Marion Bartoli to discuss the big British names taking to the stage at the US Open, from Emma Raducanu to Jack Draper.

Choinski loses gruelling match

Meanwhile, Britain's Choinski fought back from two sets down to force a decider but eventually lost 2-6 3-6 7-5 7-6 (7-5) 3-6 to Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena in a marathon match.

Choinski, who was making his first appearance in a Grand Slam main draw outside of Wimbledon, came through the qualifying rounds and looked to be going out in straight sets.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Great Britain's top players share their hopes and expectations ahead of this year's US Open.

At two sets and 3-1 behind, Choinski remarkably fought back by taking a tight third set, then also came from a break down in the fourth to win a tie-break 7-5.

It looked like Carballes Baena was physically exhausted but Choinski squandered three break points at the start of the deciding set, which proved costly.

Carballes Baena punished the British qualifier immediately and saved three more break points to go 3-0 up. From there, Choinski wasn't able to break back and lost after four-and-a-half hours.

Image: Jan Choinski was the first British player to lose at this year's US Open

"I was struggling a little bit over the last two, three days, or the past week," said Choinski after the match.

"After the second qualifying round I started to get an itchy throat and then in the third qualifying match it developed into a full blown cold.

"I had sinus and was coughing. I was doing everything I could to get rid of that in those three days that I had until this match. It was getting better and this is no excuse but in those first two sets I was running around with the mucus in my lungs so I didn't feel too great physically.

"I had to face the situation given to me and then I started serving well, playing aggressive, but the fifth set, physically, I started feeling my legs and the struggles started."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours

Thiem's Grand Slam career ends

Dominic Thiem's Grand Slam career came to an end as he was beaten 6-4 6-2 6-2 by American Ben Shelton.

Thiem, who won the 2020 US Open champion, will retire in October and was overpowered by Shelton, despite his best efforts.

"I was struggling enough in the last years, especially since I was not able to come back to my level," he said.

"But once I took the decision this year in March, from this moment on I was happy about it. Obviously I was also able to kind of prepare already for this new chapter that is coming soon.

Image: Dominic Thiem's Grand Slam career came to an end on Monday

"I always loved playing on tour, and I was very patient about it, but honestly, I also always really enjoyed being home and to have, as much as it was possible, a normal life at home.

"And that's why I really look forward to this one now, that the normal life is now coming. That's why I think it's not that difficult for me, and that's why I'm really also happy with my decision."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Qinwen Zheng had a slice of luck with some incredible backspin when returning a serve against Amanda Anisimova.

Elsewhere, Taylor Fritz, Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud and Matteo Berrettini all won in straight sets.

There was a surprise defeat for Alexander Bublik after he was taken the distance and beaten by China's Shang Juncheng 6-4 3-6 5-7 6-3 6-4.

In the women's draw, ninth seed Maria Sakkari retired mid-match against China's Yafan Wang due to injury.

Olympic champion Qinwen Zheng beat Amanda Anisimova 4-6 6-4 6-2, Ukraine's Elina Svitolina came from a set down to defeat Argentine Maria Lourdes Carle 3-6 6-3 6-4 and Paula Badosa won her first match.

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.