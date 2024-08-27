US Open: Dan Evans' comeback win sets new record as Katie Boulter and Jack Draper also reach second round

Dan Evans came through a remarkable five-set epic against 23rd seed Karen Khachanov that set a new US Open record for the longest recorded match at the Grand Slam event.

Evans trailed 4-0 in the final set but then reeled off six games in a row in a stunning finish to clinch a 6-7 (6-8) 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 6-4 victory in five hours and 35 minutes.

It breaks the previous US Open record of five hours and 26 minutes set by Stefan Edberg and Michael Chang back in 1992. The longest match at any of the four Grand Slams is still John Isner and Nicolas Mahut's 11 hour and five minute marathon from 2010.

Evans' exhausting victory followed on from wins too for British No 1s Katie Boulter and Jack Draper earlier on Tuesday as all three safely progressed through to the second round.

Boulter showcased all of her fighting spirit in coming from a set down to defeat Aliaksandra Sasnovich, while Draper was barely more than an hour on court in beating Zhizhen Zhang.

Evans fights back from 4-0 down in final set of record clash

Evans could quite easily have won in straight sets had he taken his opportunities earlier in the match, the Briton missing seven set points in an opening set he eventually lost.

Evans regrouped, though, and in a topsy-turvy battle, won the next two sets, both on tie-breaks.

The fourth set appeared to prove pivotal. Evans twice battled back from a break down but as Khachanov broke for a third time at 4-4 he sent it to a decider.

Evans was visibly flagging physically at this point and his mood worsened after being broken in the opening game of the decider, smashing his racket on the floor.

It looked like his race was run when swiftly falling behind 4-0 and Khachanov earning four further break points on the Evans serve, but he dug in to save all of them as he finally got on the board in the final set.

And despite being out on his feet and barely able to walk in between points, Evans somehow reeled off the next six successive games to earn a record-breaking victory.

Evans: I had to check what set we were in

"I don't think I've played five hours, that long, in a day ever in two sessions, never mind in one. I was actually thinking that on the court. I've never practiced two hours, two hours. It's normally an hour and a half," said Evans.

"I was trying to just play, stay out there as long as possible at 4-0 and just see where I could get myself.

"It's the longest I've ever been on a court. In the fourth set I had to check the set to see what set we were in. I wasn't entirely sure. I don't really want to do that again. That's for sure."

Boulter battles back from set down to book second round spot

Boulter, seeded 31st in the final Grand Slam of the year, joined compatriot Harriet Dart in the next stage of the women's draw with a 5-7 6-2 6-1 victory.

The win was far more testing than the scoreline suggests as Boulter endured a battle in sweltering New York conditions.

She started brightly, winning the opening two games, before Sasnovich began causing problems with a strong forehand weapon, the Belarusian able to turn the first set around, breaking at 5-5 to assume control.

But Boulter dug deep and again started the second set well, cruising into a 3-0 lead which allowed her to send it to a decider.

The contest was still not over, though, as the Briton had to fend off four break points in the opening game of the third set.

However, she took control of her destiny with a run of five successive games to make it through to the second round - and a match against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

Draper races into second round as Zhang retires

Draper breezed by Chinese No 1 Zhang in his tournament opener, the Brit winning 6-3 6-0 4-0 when his opponent retired hurt.

It was one of the hardest draws possible for 25th seed Draper, as the world No 41 Zhang was one of the highest ranked players he could have faced.

But the Briton dominated from the off in his favourite Grand Slam, where he reached the fourth round last year.

A single break was enough to claim the first set before a run of 11 games in a row ended the contest, with Zhang calling time midway through the third set when struggling with a left knee complaint.

Draper next faces Facundo Diaz Acosta or Hugo Gaston in the second round, with a possible third-round match with Carlos Alcaraz in view.

