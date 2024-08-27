US Open: Katie Boulter and Jack Draper through to second round at Flushing Meadows

British No 1s Katie Boulter and Jack Draper are both safely through to the second round of the US Open, albeit clinching their places in contrasting fashion.

Boulter showcased all of her fighting spirit in coming from a set down to defeat Aliaksandra Sasnovich, while Draper was barely more than an hour on court in beating Zhizhen Zhang.

Boulter, seeded 31st in the final Grand Slam of the year, joined compatriot Harriet Dart in the next stage of the women's draw with a 5-7 6-2 6-1 victory.

The victory was far more testing than the scoreline suggests as Boulter endured a battle in sweltering New York conditions.

She started brightly, winning the opening two games, before Sasnovich began causing problems with a strong forehand weapon, the Belarusian able to turn the first set around, breaking at 5-5 to assume control.

But Boulter dug deep and again started the second set well, cruising into a 3-0 lead which allowed her to send it to a decider.

The contest was still not over, though, as the Briton had to fend off four break points in the opening game of the third set.

However, she took control of her destiny with a run of five successive games to make it through to the second round - and a match against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro or Petra Martic.

Draper races into second round as Zhang retires

Draper breezed by Chinese No 1 Zhang in his tournament opener, the Brit winning 6-3 6-0 4-0 when his opponent retired hurt.

It was one of the hardest draws possible for 25th seed Draper, as Zhang is one of the highest ranked players he could have faced.

But he dominated from the off in his favourite Grand Slam, where he reached the fourth round last year.

A single break was enough to claim the first set before a run of 11 games in a row ended the contest, with Zhang calling time midway through the third set when struggling with a left knee complaint.

Draper next faces Facundo Diaz Acosta or Hugo Gaston in the second round, with a possible third-round match with Carlos Alcaraz in view.

