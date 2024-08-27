US Open: Katie Boulter battles back from set down to beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich in first round

British No 1 Katie Boulter showcased her fighting spirit to book a place in the second round of the US Open, coming from a set down to defeat Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Boulter, seeded 31st in the final Grand Slam of the year, joined compatriot Harriet Dart in the next stage after a 5-7 6-2 6-1 victory.

The win was far more testing than the scoreline suggests as Boulter endured a battle in sweltering New York conditions.

She started brightly, winning the opening two games, before Sasnovich began causing problems with a strong forehand weapon, the Belarusian able to turn the first set around, breaking at 5-5 to assume control.

But Boulter dug deep and again started the second set well, cruising into a 3-0 lead which allowed her to send it to a decider.

The contest was still not over, though, as the Briton had to fend off four break points in the opening game of the third set.

However, she took control of her destiny with a run of five successive games to make it through to the second round - and a match against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro or Petra Martic.

