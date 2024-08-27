US Open: Harriet Dart continues her New York campaign on Wednesday

Harriet Dart - What time is she playing and who is she up against? Watch the US Open - live on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+ which is integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app
Wednesday 28 August 2024 22:35, UK
Harriet Dart carries British hopes on Wednesday as she takes to the stage in the second round of the US Open, live on Sky Sports.
Dart bids to move past the second round for the first time at Flushing Meadows as she faces Ukrainian 19th seed Marta Kostyuk, with the pair splitting their head-to-head with a win each.
"She's a really aggressive player, she's been having a phenomenal year and she's a great mover," said Dart.
"I have nothing to lose but I also feel like I can really push her and it's an exciting match. I think we play similarly in some ways and we both move really well so I think it's going to be a really physical battle and something that I really look forward to."
Defending women's champion Coco Gauff overcame a tentative start in her opening match, and she will open the night session on Arthur Ashe Stadium against Germany's Tatjana Maria.
Novak Djokovic will close out the evening once more when he takes on fellow Serb Laslo Djere.
Last year Mirra Andreeva reached the second round of the US Open, aged 16.
This year, 16-year-old Iva Jovic became the youngest American to win a women's main draw match at the US Open since 2000, defeating 2023 Australian Open semi-finalist Magda Linette of Poland 6-4 6-3 on Monday. Jovic nows comes up against 29th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova.
"I've practised with her once in France and I think for her it's a great opportunity as well because she goes on court like I did as well, she has nothing to lose playing in front of her home fans. It's a great opportunity for her," said Andreeva, who defeated Camila Osorio 6-2 7-6 (7-4) to reach the second round.
"I don't really know her much in the way she plays or how she is as a person. I just think she can play here very well. She can show some good tennis."
Arthur Ashe Stadium
5pm
Madison Keys (USA) (14) vs Maya Joint (Aus)
Alexander Shevchenko (Kaz) vs Frances Tiafoe (USA) (20)
12am
Tatjana Maria (Ger) vs Coco Gauff (USA) (3)
Laslo Djere (Srb) vs Novak Djokovic (Srb) (2)
Louis Armstrong Stadium
4pm
Taylor Townsend (USA) vs Paola Badosa (Esp) (26)
Alexandre Muller (Fra) vs Alexander Zverev (Ger) (4)
Lucia Bronzetti (Ita) vs Aryna Sabalenka (Blr) (2)
12am
Victoria Azarenka (Blr) (20) vs Clara Burel (Fra)
Matteo Berrettini (Ita) vs Taylor Fritz (USA) (12)
Grandstand
4pm
Barbora Krejcikova (Cze) (8) vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse (Rou)
Qinwen Zheng (Chn) vs Erika Andreeva (Rus)
Ben Shelton (USA) vs Roberto Bautista Agut (Esp)
10pm
Casper Ruud (Nor) vs Gael Monfils (Fra)
Stadium 17
4pm
Rinky Hijikata (Aus) vs Grigor Dimitrov (Bul) (9)
Andrey Rublev (Rus) (6) vs Arthur Rinderknech (Fra)
Emma Navarro (USA) (13) vs Arantxa Rus (Ned)
Elina Svitolina (Ukr) (27) vs Anhelina Kalinina (Ukr)
Court 5
4pm
Mitchell Krueger (USA) vs Jiri Lehecka (Cze) (32)
Harriet Dart (Gbr) vs Marta Kostyuk (Ukr) (19)
Miomir Kecmanovic (Srb) vs Lorenzo Musetti (Ita) (18)
Peyton Stearns (USA) vs Daria Kasatkina (Rus) (12)
Court 5
4pm
Ajla Tomljanovic (Aus) vs Elise Mertens (Bel) (33)
Sebastian Baez (Arg) (21) vs Tallon Griekspoor (Ned)
Ugo Humbert (Fra) (17) vs Francisco Comesana (Arg)
Court 10
4pm
Doubles Match tbc
Doubles Match tbc
Diane Parry (Fra) vs Yafan Wang (Chn)
Court 11
4pm
Moyuka Uchijima (Jpn) vs Jule Niemeier (Ger)
Brandon Nakashima (USA) vs Arthur Cazaux (Fra)
Alexei Popyrin (Aus) (28) vs Pedro Martinez (Esp)
Court 12
4pm
Francisco Cerundolo (Arg) (29) vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry (Arg)
Ekaterina Alexandrova (Rus) (29) vs Iva Jovic (USA)
Donna Vekic (Cro) (24) vs Greet Minnen (Bel)
Court 13
4pm
Doubles Match tbc
Doubles Match tbc
Roberto Carballes Baena (Esp) vs Juncheng Shang (Chn)