US Open: Harriet Dart loses out to Marta Kostyuk after spurning five set points vs 19th seed in opening set

Harriet Dart lost out 7-6 (12-10) 6-1 to Marta Kostyuk in the second round of the US Open, the British No 3's challenge fading after giving the 19th seed a huge scare in the first set.

Dart broke Kostyuk's serve three times in a sloppy opening set from the Ukrainian, but was broken back immediately on two of the three instances in which she too dropped her serve - both players struggling in the sweltering New York heat that topped 38 degrees.

Two of the times Dart was broken came when serving for the opening set, while the 28-year-old Briton also spurned five set points in the subsequent tie-break before losing it 12-10.

Fifteen of the 22 points went against serve in the marathon breaker, with Kostyuk wasting three set points of her own before finally converting her fourth opportunity to lead the match.

Dart was left to rue spurning five set points in the opener against Kostyuk

An increasingly frustrated Dart struggled to recover from the obvious disappointment of letting the opening set slip through her fingers, losing six straight games as Kostyuk clinched the second set in much easier fashion.

Defeat means Dart failed to reach the third round of a second successive Grand Slam following her run at Wimbledon, but she is set for a new career-high ranking in the high 60s.

Wimbledon champ Krejcikova in shock exit | Sabalenka cruises through

Tournament favourite and second seed Aryna Sabalenka faced little resistance from Lucia Bronzetti as the hard-hitting Belarusian eased past the Italian 6-3 6-1 to claim her spot in the third round.

Sabalenka, who reached the final of the tournament last year, rolled to the Cincinnati Open title earlier this month without losing a set and has yet to drop one in her two matches at Flushing Meadows so far.

At the end of the match, the two-time Australian Open champion took a photograph with a girl in the stands who was dressed in pink to match her outfit.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova was knocked out in the second round, suffering a shock defeat to Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-4 7-5.

Ruse advances to the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time and will play 26th seed Paula Badosa, who eliminated American Taylor Townsend in straight sets, 6-3 7-5.

Olympic champion Qinwen Zheng survived an early scare to overcome Erika Andreeva 6-7 (3-7) 6-1 6-2, while the US 14th seed Madison Keys - a finalist at Flushing Meadows in 2017 - comfortably beat Maya Joint 6-4 6-0.

Zverev and Tiafoe through to third round in men's singles

In the men's draw, fourth seed Alexander Zverev overcame Alexandre Muller 6-4 7-6 (7-5) 6-1 in a hard-fought contest, despite victory being wrapped up in straight sets.

The resilient Frenchman stood two points from taking the second set, only for the powerful German to take the final five points of the tie-break before cruising through the third.

Frances Tiafoe also advanced to the third round after Kazakh Alexander Shevchenko retired in the third set of their contest when trailing the American 20th seed 6-4 6-1 1-0. The 20th seed could next face compatriot Ben Shelton if he defeats Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut.