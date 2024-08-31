US Open: Jack Draper defeats Botic van de Zandschulp to reach last 16 at Flushing Meadows

Jack Draper hurtled into the second week of the US Open as he beat Botic van de Zandschulp in straight sets to reach the fourth round at Flushing Meadows.

The British men's No 1 cruised to a 6-3 6-4 6-2 victory in just over two hours against the Dutchman, who had produced one of the greatest upsets in modern Grand Slam history by knocking out Carlos Alcaraz earlier in the week.

In doing so he set up a fourth-round clash with Tomas Machac following the Czech's win over David Goffin, with Draper eyeing a spot in the US Open quarter-finals for the first time in his career.

More to follow...

