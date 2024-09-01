US Open: Coco Gauff's title defence comes to an end against Emma Navarro in New York

Coco Gauff saw the defence of her US Open crown come to an end on Sunday as she suffered a shock defeat to 13th seed Emma Navarro 3-6 6-4 3-6.

The 2023 champion struggled hugely with her serve and forehand, hitting some 19 double faults, and had to show battling qualities to force a third-set decider before she was eventually beaten anyway by her fellow American in New York.

Navarro, who is through to the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the second time in her career and first at the US Open, dominated the first set, and was the player on top in the second too, forcing a break to go 4-3 ahead with a service game to come.

Yet, nerves crept in for Navarro as Gauff rattled off three games in a row to take the contest to a third set.

Into the third, Gauff's serve let her down badly as Navarro eventually broke twice en route to a stunning victory.

More to follow...

