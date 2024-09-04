US Open: Jack Draper books semi-final spot with straight sets win over Alex de Minaur at Flushing Meadows

Jack Draper is through to the semi-finals of the US Open, with the British No 1 making light work of 10th seed Alex de Minaur in his first ever Grand Slam quarter-final, winning 6-3 7-5 6-2.

It means that Draper is the first British man to reach the final four at Flushing Meadows since Andy Murray won the tournament in 2012.

The 22-year-old will next face the winner of the match between world No 1 Jannik Sinner and 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, with the pair playing their quarter-final on Wednesday night (early hours of Thursday morning in the UK).

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jack Draper seals his win in style in the US Open match against Alex de Minaur.

Draper bossed things from the start against an off-colour De Minaur, with reports coming through before the match that the Australian had cut his earlier practice session short.

Draper took full advantage, with two breaks of serve allowing him to take the opening set - although he missed five set points before eventually claiming the sixth when whipping a cross-court forehand home.

Having been stunted by injury problems earlier in his career, Draper then seemed to be struggling with a hamstring complaint in the second set which briefly derailed his dominance.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Laura Robson discusses Jack Draper's standout moments from the US Open quarter-final match against Alex de Minaur.

Up 4-2 and with five opportunities to secure a second break of De Minaur passing him by, Draper was then broken back in the next game to see the set go back on serve at 4-4.

But Draper didn't wobble and would eventually get the all-important break at 6-5 before serving out for a two-set lead.

The British hopeful was then dominant in the third as he wrapped up a straight-sets win to ensure he's still yet to drop a set the entire tournament.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

His run here is reminiscent of fellow Brit Emma Raducanu's journey to the title in 2021 without dropping a set. Draper has won 15 straight en route to the semi-finals.

For De Minaur, whose girlfriend is British women's No 1 Katie Boulter, it is a third-straight quarter-final loss at a Grand Slam and fourth of his career.

Earlier, Karolina Muchova reached the semi-finals of the US Open for the second-straight year, beating 22nd seed Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-1 6-4.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Beatriz Haddad Maia against Karolina Muchova in the quarter-finals of the US Open.

Muchova lost to eventual champion Coco Gauff in the final four last year, then missed nearly 10 months because of a wrist injury she suffered during the tournament.

The unseeded Czech will next face world No 1 Iga Swiatek or US sixth seed Jessica Pegula.

Draper: A dream come true

Jack Draper, speaking courtside after his quarter-final victory:

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jack Draper says it's a dream come true to reach the US Open semi-finals after a thrilling game against Alex de Minaur.

"It's amazing. Honestly, to be out here in my first match on the biggest court in the world it's a dream come true for me. It means the world.

"I think I played a solid match. I feel the best fitness-wise I've been in a long, long time and I think that's where Alex has got me in the past.

"I also think he was maybe struggling a bit today with something which may have helped me a little bit.

"But credit to Alex he's an amazing fighter and an unbelievable player and we're going to have many more battles to come."

Henman: Draper can be so proud

Sky Sports' Tim Henman:

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tim Henman, Marion Bartoli and Feliciano Lopez offer a detailed insight into Jack Draper's quarter-final victory against Alex de Minaur at the US Open.

"I think he can be so proud of so many different aspects. He played great tennis.

"He obviously had his challenges physically. It'll be interesting to hear how that leg is feeling.

"But also mentally - there were a lot of opportunities to get distracted out there. He came out of them.

"He stamped his authority on the first set and looked comfortable and then in the second set he had a lot of opportunities."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Danyal Khan is joined by Marion Bartoli to discuss a phenomenal US Open quarter-final game between Jack Draper and Alex de Minaur.

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis in September?

Jasmin Open, Tunisia - WTA 250 (9-15 September)

Guadalajara Open, Mexico - WTA 500 (9-15 September)

Korea Open - WTA 500 (16 -22 September - with Emma Raducanu in action)

Thailand Open - WTA 250 (16 -22 September)

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.