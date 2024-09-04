Jack Draper: US Open semi-finalist says there is more to come after stunning win over Alex de Minaur

Jack Draper is the first British male to reach a US Open semi-final since Andy Murray in 2012, having won his first Grand Slam in straight sets - yet the British No 1 told Sky Sports: "I have more levels to go".

Yet to drop a set in the tournament, Draper made it 15 in a row to his name as he swept aside 10th seed Alex de Minaur 6-3 7-5 6-2 on Wednesday night.

"This is not kind of like an overnight thing for me," Draper said after reaching the final four at Flushing Meadows. "I've

believed for a long time that I've been putting in the work and doing the right things, and I knew that my time would come.

"I didn't know when it would be, but hopefully from here I can do a lot of amazing things. I'm very proud of myself."

He added: "Even though I have won most - well, all of my matches - in three sets, I still feel like I have got so much left in my locker."

Draper 'not afraid' of semi-finals: 'This is an honour'

The first few years of Draper's career had been hit by injury and fears were raised when the 22-year-old took a medical timeout midway through the second set and had his right hamstring strapped up.

"I felt something on set point in the first set," Draper explained. "I was a little bit worried about it at the time but then I played two sets on it.

"I think one of the things this year which has helped me to sort of be better is I'm mentally a lot better.

"I feel like I'm aware that I'm obviously playing so much tennis and competing so much and putting my body through so much that I'm going to pick up little niggles and injuries and I've got to just keep on going.

"At the end of the day it didn't get any worse, and I felt good towards the end. I was happy it didn't turn into a problem."

If anything, Draper has been able to use his injury history as a positive, it allowing him greater perspective as he now embarks on his first deep run at a Grand Slam.

"I don't feel kind of overawed by the situations I've been in," he added. "It's not getting to me in any sort of way.

"I think it helps the fact that I've been in a lot of kind of low points already in my career where I've had injuries, I've had setbacks, I've had times when I've maybe thought to stop or am I cut out for this sport? Am I really good enough and all that sort of stuff.

"I kept on believing in myself, kept on working. Those are hard moments. This is not a hard moment compared to that.

"This is a privilege, this is an honour to be in this position and I'm not afraid of being in this position. This is why I work so hard, this is why I play."

Draper: Murray is there for me if I need it

With Draper the first since Murray to reach a US Open semi-final, he is now hoping to follow in his footsteps and win the thing, just as the recently-retired great did 12 years ago.

Not that Draper has heard from him yet.

"I haven't spoke to Andy, no. I think he's enjoying his retirement," Draper said.

"I have spoke to Andy a few times in the past about obviously playing big Grand Slam matches and all these types of things.

"I feel like when people you respect give you advice, it's obviously always good, but at the end of the day, it's their experience.

"I think it's important to live these situations yourself and understand it for yourself, because everyone reacts differently to different pressures, different situations, different emotions.

"I know Andy is there for me if I need it, but at the same time, I feel pretty relaxed. I feel pretty good, and I'm just taking it one day at a time, and looking to keep on going forward."

