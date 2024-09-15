Heather Watson into Korea Open last 16 after straight sets win over China's Lu Jiajing

Britain's Heather Watson is through to the last 16 of the Korea Open, live on Sky Sports Tennis, after defeating China's Lu Jiajing 6-4 6-4.

The 32-year-old has been striving to regain her form, having been outside the top 100 of the world rankings for over two-and-a-half years.

Away from the familiar grass courts of Britain, she has managed only six main-draw wins on the WTA Tour since the beginning of 2023.

Watson's most recent main-draw victory came in February 2023 at the Abu Dhabi Open, but she will now next face the winner of fifth seed Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk or Dutch player Arantxa Rus in Seoul.

What is coming up on Sky Sports Tennis in September?

Korea Open - WTA 500 (16 to 22 September - with Emma Raducanu in action)

Thailand Open - WTA 250 (16 to 22 September)

Chengdu Open - ATP 250 (17 to 24 September)

Hangzhou Open - ATP 250 (18 to 24 September)

Japan Open - ATP 500 (25 September to 1 October)

China Open - ATP 500 (26 September to 2 October)

China Open - WTA 1000 (25 September to 6 October)

