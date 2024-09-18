Heather Watson out of Korea Open after defeat to Marta Kostyuk

Britain's Heather Watson was defeated in the last 16 of the Korea Open, live on Sky Sports Tennis, as fifth seed Marta Kostyuk made short work of eliminating the Brit, winning 6-2 6-2.

The Ukrainian, who is ranked 18th in the world, controlled proceedings throughout with her powerful serving and Watson could only manage to win four games in a match which lasted one hour and 15 minutes.

The 32-year-old has been striving to regain her form, having been outside the top 100 of the world rankings for over two-and-a-half years, and Kostyuk smashed nine aces as she made her way into her seventh WTA quarter-final of the season.

More to follow...

What is coming up on Sky Sports Tennis in September?

Korea Open - WTA 500 (16 to 22 September - with Emma Raducanu in action)

Thailand Open - WTA 250 (16 to 22 September)

Chengdu Open - ATP 250 (17 to 24 September)

Hangzhou Open - ATP 250 (18 to 24 September)

Japan Open - ATP 500 (25 September to 1 October)

China Open - ATP 500 (26 September to 2 October)

China Open - WTA 1000 (25 September to 6 October)

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.