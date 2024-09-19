Emma Raducanu: Briton shrugs off foot injury to beat China's Yue Yuan and make Korea Open quarter-finals

Emma Raducanu reached last eight in Seoul live on Sky Sports Tennis after converting seventh of her match points vs China's Yue Yuan; watch all ATP and WTA action on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+ which is integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and Sky Sports app
Thursday 19 September 2024 12:46, UK
Emma Raducanu brushed off treatment for a suspected foot injury to defeat China's Yue Yuan in straight sets 6-4 6-3 to progress to the Korea Open quarter-finals.
After a nervy opening hold through deuce, Raducanu settled to earn the first break of the contest and move 2-1 ahead courtesy of some superb baseline play.
Yet Yuan showed guts to break straight back and then dug in to save break points for key holds to move 3-2 and then 4-3 up.
The next time Raducanu had the chance to break, she took it with aplomb via a crosscourt backhand winner, though, holding serve thereafter to claim the opening set 6-4 after medical treatment.
The Brit kicked on to break Yuan in the first game of the second set, holding and then breaking her Chinese opponent again for a commanding 3-0 advantage.
Yuan did break Raducanu back once, but the latter produced a tough hold through deuce to get to 4-2 and then broke Yuan again for 5-2, bringing up the chance to serve for the match.
Having failed to take four match points, Raducanu then had to save two break points before bringing up a fifth match point. Yuan hit a superb winner to avert it, though.
A third break point in the game then had to be saved by a Raducanu ace, bringing the game to a seventh deuce, only for a double fault to open the door for Yuan to finally break and end the game, crushing a forehand winner.
Raducanu was not to be denied, however, breaking Yuan to 15 in the Chinese player's next service game to clinch her quarter-final place via her seventh match point opportunity.
Raducanu will next play the winner of the match between top seed Daria Kasatkina and American Hailey Baptiste for a place in the semi-finals in Seoul.
Raducanu said courtside on Sky Sports Tennis:
"I think the key to my success today was trying to let go of any frustration.
"Closing out the match I had a lot of match points and couldn't convert, so just staying focused and breaking in that last game.
"The crowd support meant a lot. I love playing in Korea and Seoul is one of my favourite cities.
"I find here the fans really get behind me and I find that particularly special."
