Emma Raducanu: Briton shrugs off foot injury to beat China's Yue Yuan and make Korea Open quarter-finals

Emma Raducanu brushed off treatment for a suspected foot injury to defeat China's Yue Yuan in straight sets 6-4 6-3 to progress to the Korea Open quarter-finals.

After a nervy opening hold through deuce, Raducanu settled to earn the first break of the contest and move 2-1 ahead courtesy of some superb baseline play.

Yet Yuan showed guts to break straight back and then dug in to save break points for key holds to move 3-2 and then 4-3 up.

The next time Raducanu had the chance to break, she took it with aplomb via a crosscourt backhand winner, though, holding serve thereafter to claim the opening set 6-4 after medical treatment.

Image: Raducanu is through to the quarter-finals of the Korea Open, overcoming a foot injury to secure victory

The Brit kicked on to break Yuan in the first game of the second set, holding and then breaking her Chinese opponent again for a commanding 3-0 advantage.

Yuan did break Raducanu back once, but the latter produced a tough hold through deuce to get to 4-2 and then broke Yuan again for 5-2, bringing up the chance to serve for the match.

Having failed to take four match points, Raducanu then had to save two break points before bringing up a fifth match point. Yuan hit a superb winner to avert it, though.

A third break point in the game then had to be saved by a Raducanu ace, bringing the game to a seventh deuce, only for a double fault to open the door for Yuan to finally break and end the game, crushing a forehand winner.

Image: Raducanu had to maintain focus in a clash that often looked like it might slip away from her

Raducanu was not to be denied, however, breaking Yuan to 15 in the Chinese player's next service game to clinch her quarter-final place via her seventh match point opportunity.

Raducanu will next play the winner of the match between top seed Daria Kasatkina and American Hailey Baptiste for a place in the semi-finals in Seoul.

Raducanu: Key to victory was managing my frustration

Raducanu said courtside on Sky Sports Tennis:

"I think the key to my success today was trying to let go of any frustration.

"Closing out the match I had a lot of match points and couldn't convert, so just staying focused and breaking in that last game.

"The crowd support meant a lot. I love playing in Korea and Seoul is one of my favourite cities.

"I find here the fans really get behind me and I find that particularly special."

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis in September?

Korea Open - WTA 500 (September 16-22 - with Emma Raducanu in action)

Thailand Open - WTA 250 (September 16-22)

Chengdu Open - ATP 250 (September 17-24)

Hangzhou Open - ATP 250 (September 18-24)

Japan Open - ATP 500 (September 25-October 1)

China Open - ATP 500 (September 26-October 2)

China Open - WTA 1000 (September 25-October 6 - with Emma Raducanu in action)

