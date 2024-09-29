Japan Draper: British No 1 retires injured in Japan Open quarter-final vs Ugo Humbert

Jack Draper was forced to retire injured during Sunday's Japan Open quarter-final against France's Ugo Humbert.

Having lost the first set in Tokyo 7-5, British No 1 Draper received treatment for an abdominal complaint and, at 2-1 behind, could no longer continue, bringing his tournament run to an end.

Humbert will now face Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic - who Draper recently beat at the US Open - for a place in the final.

Image: Britain's Draper was forced to exit the Japan Open injured at the quarter-final stage

Draper, who was playing his first ATP Tour tournament since his run to the last four of the US Open earlier this month, initially continued after treatment, before pulling out with his movement during rallies clearly restricted.

Before travelling to Japan, the 22-year-old lost both of his matches for Great Britain at the Davis Cup, but kicked on to defeat Italy's Mattia Bellucci and then Polish second seed Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets in the Japanese capital, playing some superb tennis.

Draper, who has enjoyed an injury-free run up to now in 2024, endured disrupted 2021, 2022 and 2023 campaigns.

Following the coin toss and warm-up, the start of the match was briefly delayed by rain, with the players leaving the court as the roof was closed.

Draper and Humbert were then each broken twice in the opening nine games before the former called for the physios.

The Briton, who lay at the side of the court for treatment, successfully served to stay in the first set, but he was broken in his next service game as fellow left-hander Humbert seized the initiative with a stunning cross-court forehand.

Draper managed a further three games before trudging from court after calling time on the contest.

