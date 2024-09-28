Jannik Sinner: World Anti-Doping Agency appeals after world No 1 cleared in steroid case

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has appealed against the decision to clear Jannik Sinner after he twice tested positive for a banned substance.

Sinner was twice a Grand Slam champion in 2024 and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has now appealed its case against him for two violations of the use of steroid clostebol.

WADA is appealing the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and is now asking for a ban of between one and two years.

Sinner, who is currently playing in the China Open in Beijing had been cleared of two instances of testing positive for the banned substance.

In a statement, WADA said: "It is WADA's view that the finding of "no fault or negligence" was not correct under the applicable rules.

"WADA is seeking a period of ineligibility of between one and two years. WADA is not seeking a disqualification of any results, save that which has already been imposed by the tribunal of first instance."

Sinner, 23, twice tested positive for the anabolic steroid in March but on August 20 the International Tennis Integrity Agency determined he was not to blame although he forfeited his 400 ranking points from Indian Wells, and prize money of $325,000.

The ITIA accepted Sinner's explanation that the banned substance entered his body as a result of a massage from his physiotherapist, who had used a spray containing the steroid to treat a cut on their finger.

Sinner was able to compete from that time, and went on to win the US Open in September adding to the Australian Open title he won at the start of the year.

The Italian is also top of the ATP Race to Turin for the season-ending finale.