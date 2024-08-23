US Open: Jannik Sinner confirms he has parted ways with fitness coach Umberto Ferrara and physio Giacomo Naldi over drug tests

Jannik Sinner has confirmed that he has parted ways with fitness coach Umberto Ferrara and physio Giacomo Naldi after avoiding a ban over two failed drug tests.

It was revealed on Tuesday that world No 1 Sinner failed two anti-doping tests in March but has been absolved of fault or negligence by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA).

The ITIA accepted Sinner's explanation that the banned substance clostebol, an anabolic agent that can aid muscle growth, had accidentally entered his system via a product one of his team had used to treat a small wound.

Both samples yielded trace amounts of clostebol but he was able to continue playing on the ATP Tour after successfully challenging a provisional suspension - he managed to win tournaments in Halle and Cincinnati.

"They [Ferrara and Naldi] have been a huge part of my career. We worked together for two years. We made an incredible job, bringing a lot of success and then having a great team behind me," said the Italian during his pre-tournament press conference on Friday.

"Now, because of these mistakes, I'm not feeling that confident to continue with them. The only thing I just need right now, just some clean air. I was struggling a lot in the last months. Now I was waiting for the result, and now I just need some clean air."

The decision to exonerate Sinner has been met with criticism in the tennis world, with some players surprised at the speed at which the case was heard.

But Sinner says the quick timeframe was because he could explain the origin of the substance found in his body.

"Every player who gets tested positive has to go through the same process," he said. "There is no shortcut, there is no different treatment, they are all the same process.

"I know sometimes the frustration of other players obviously.

"But maybe because they got suspended they didn't know exactly where it comes from, also what substance, but the main reason is where it comes from and how it entered in his own system.

"We knew it straight away and we were aware of what happened. We went straight away and I was suspended for two, three days. I couldn't practice and everything.

"But they accepted it very, very fast and that's why [I carried on playing]."

Image: Sinner holds aloft the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after winning the Australian Open earlier this year

Sinner, who won his first Grand Slam trophy in January at the Australian Open, admits the situation has been a dark cloud hanging over him and the 23-year-old is now concerned about his reputation within the game.

"For me, I always believe that I kept playing tennis because in my mind I knew that I haven't done anything wrong. I knew that I was very clean, and I knew that I was always very looking forward to be a fair player," he said.

"Obviously this might change a couple of things, but whoever knows me very well knows that I haven't done and I would never do something that goes against the rules.

"It has been a very tough moment for me and my team. It still is, because it's quite fresh."

He added: "I know who my friends are and who are not my friends because my friends, they know that I would never do that.

"About the reputation, we will see now moving forward because I can't really control this."

Frances Tiafoe, who lost to Sinner in the Cincinnati Open final, was asked about the news during his press conference with the American saying: "He's an incredible player, and, you know, [governing] bodies made a decision. They went and did that; he's cleared to play. That's pretty much what I have to say about it.

"All the best to him in the US Open."

Evans critical of ITIA

Image: Dan Evans is concerned about the way the ITIA 'go about their business'

British player Dan Evans, who believes Sinner is lucky to have his case dealt with so quickly, was handed a 12-month ban in 2017 after failing an anti-doping test.

He also said the ITIA is not fit for purpose, with fellow Brit Tara Moore waiting 19 months for her outcome.

"I like Jannik. It is not his fault," Evans said. "He has put his case forward and it has been accepted.

"There have been other players who have waited. I think he is lucky how quickly the case came forward. That is a fact.

"It is difficult to see how someone like Tara Moore or [Simona] Halep couldn't get a date and then that comes through within three months, an emergency case.

"I have an opinion on the ITIA and how they go about their business is not good.

"I have had a few different cases with that stuff and if things are true, I read Tara Moore's tweet about them using the same lawyer when they were working for a player and vice versa.

"I think that is totally wrong, everyone getting kept in the dark is totally wrong.

"I think they are an organisation that has been thrown together and are pretty amateurish but they wear nice t-shirts and hang around the players.

"It is frustrating for other players, that is the main thing. I don't think they do much good for the sport if I am totally honest.

"They get the guys that are 800 in the world for drugs and gambling but not... I think there is a bigger issue.

"The ITIA, I think there might be a few conflicts of interest in who is representing who and I know that for a fact."

