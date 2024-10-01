Carlos Alcaraz through to China Open final and a date with world No 1 Jannik Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz defeats Daniil Medvedev to reach the China Open final where he will face world No 1 Jannik Sinner; Watch all the ATP and WTA action on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+ which is integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app
Tuesday 1 October 2024 15:47, UK
Carlos Alcaraz made it through to the China Open final and a date with world No 1 Jannik Sinner after victory against Daniil Medvedev.
The Spaniard claimed his third victory in a row this year against Medvedev 7-5 6-3 to reach his fifth final in 2024.
Alcaraz set a championship-match clash against top seed Sinner by overcoming home wild card Yunchaokete Bu 6-3 7-6 (7-3) in the Chinese capital.
"It's going to be a tough match. We know each other very well now, but every match is different, so the situation on the court is also a bit different than it was the last two matches. But let's see," Sinner said ahead of the clash - live on Sky Sports Tennis from 10am on Wednesday.
Eight consecutive wins since the US Open
10-3 vs Top 10 in 2024
Fifth final of the year (3-1)
Now 6-2 vs Medvedev, 3-0 in 2024
Alcaraz, the reigning French Open and Wimbledon champion, prevailed in a topsy-turvy first set that featured five breaks of serve before accelerating past Medvedev in the second to wrap an 88-minute triumph.
"I'm really happy that I didn't lose my focus too long in the first set," said Alcaraz. "I recovered it as soon as I got broken, and I'm really happy that at the end of the set I was able to play really good tennis in the return game and then serving at 6-5. I did a really good game.
"After that, once you are one set up, it's a little bit easier, playing against Daniil with more confidence."
Since his disappointing second-round loss to Botic van de Zandschulp at the US Open, Alcaraz has now racked up eight consecutive victories as he chases his first ATP title since his victory at the All England Club in July, while Sinner is on a 15-match winning streak.
"You have to keep fighting," reflected Alcaraz. "You have to keep playing the same way that you were playing before and just forget about the opponent. You should focus on yourself and your tennis, so that's what I tried to do. I was still playing the same way I had played until that point in the match. I didn't lose the focus in that moment, so I'm really happy that I kept pushing."
With his win over Medvedev, Alcaraz made it 7-1 vs the top five in 2024.
Sinner, meanwhile, continues to shrug off the news he could face a doping ban after the World Anti-Doping Agency appealed against the finding of no fault or negligence in his case.
He was able to rely on his experience against Bu, who had only played one ATP Tour event entering last week's ATP 250 in Hangzhou.
After winning the opening set the Italian surged through the second-set tie-break to seal victory in two hours and four minutes.
Sinner is now one win away from joining Novak Djokovic as the only players in tournament history to successfully defend the China Open title.
However, Alcaraz will take a 5-4 series lead into the showdown. It will be their second meeting in a final - Sinner defeated the Spaniard in three sets to claim the Umag trophy in 2022.
"Of course tomorrow [Wednesday] is going to be completely different," Sinner said. "We know each other very well. It's going to be tactical, but I'm looking forward to it."
Dan Evans defeated Australian Alex Bolt 6-2 1-6 7-5 in the second round of qualifying to make it through to the Shanghai Masters main draw.
The Brit, who warmed up for the Masters 1000 event by playing on the Challenger Tour in Nonthaburi, Thailand, will face Thiago Seyboth Wild of Brazil in the first round on Wednesday, with the winner to meet Daniil Medvedev.
Billy Harris was beaten 7-5 2-6 6-4 by Beibit Zhukayev but gained a first-round spot as a lucky loser and will play Italy's Mattia Bellucci in his maiden appearance in the main draw at a Masters 1000 event, with Alexander Zverev waiting in the second round.
Talented Frenchman Arthur Fils saved a championship point to take down compatriot Ugo Humbert 5-7 7-6(6) 6-3 to capture the title in Tokyo in a thriller.
Fils received treatment to his left ankle and was in deep trouble at 0-40 down in the eighth game of the second set but he recovered, saved a match point in the tie-break and went on to clinch victory.
It capped a brilliant week for the youngster, ranked 24, who beat Taylor Fritz, Matteo Berrettini, Ben Shelton and Holger Rune and Humbert en route to his second ATP 500 title of the season, having also won in Hamburg.
"I'm very happy about the tennis I'm producing," said Fils. "I'm working a lot and trying to build my tennis. I think now it's better, from Hamburg to here. I still have to improve but it's cool."
There was British success in the doubles as Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool lift the trophy after defeating Galloway Behar 6-4 4-6 12-10.
The ATP 500 trophy is the biggest of Cash's career so far and his third at tour-level - adding to wins alongside Galloway in Delray Beach and Mallorca this year.
Meanwhile, it's a second ATP 500 tournament win for former world No 7 Glasspool (Hamburg 2022) and marks a fifth tour title to his career tally.
