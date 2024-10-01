Carlos Alcaraz through to China Open final and potential date with world No 1 Jannik Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz made it through to the China Open final and a potential date with world No 1 Jannik Sinner after victory against Daniil Medvedev.

The Spaniard claimed his third victory in a row this year against Medvedev 7-5 6-3 to reach his fifth final in 2024.

Alcaraz set a championship-match clash against top seed Sinner or home wild card Yunchaokete Bu in the Chinese capital.

The reigning French Open and Wimbledon champion prevailed in a topsy-turvy first set that featured five breaks of serve before accelerating past Medvedev in the second to wrap an 88-minute triumph.

"I'm really happy that I didn't lose my focus too long in the first set," said Alcaraz. "I recovered it as soon as I got broken, and I'm really happy that at the end of the set I was able to play really good tennis in the return game and then serving at 6-5. I did a really good game.

"After that, once you are one set up, it's a little bit easier, playing against Daniil with more confidence."

Since his disappointing second-round loss to Botic van de Zandschulp at the US Open, Alcaraz has now racked up eight consecutive victories as he chases his first ATP title since his victory at the All England Club in July.

"You have to keep fighting," reflected Alcaraz. "You have to keep playing the same way that you were playing before and just forget about the opponent. You should focus on yourself and your tennis, so that's what I tried to do. I was still playing the same way I had played until that point in the match. I didn't lose the focus in that moment, so I'm really happy that I kept pushing."

Alcaraz in red-hot form

Eight consecutive wins since the US Open



10-3 vs Top 10 in 2024



Fifth final of the year (3-1)



Now 6-2 vs. Medvedev, 3-0 in 2024



Tale of the Tape

With his win over Medvedev, Alcaraz made it 7-1 vs the Top-5 in 2024.

