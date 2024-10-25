Katie Boulter thrashes Bianca Andreescu at Pan Pacific Open to cruise into WTA 500 semi-finals in Tokyo

Katie Boulter is through to the semi-finals of the Toray Pan Pacific Open after cruising past Bianca Andreescu in straight sets in Tokyo.

The British No 1 needed just over an hour to dismantle the former US Open champion 6-2 6-1 and book a semi-final meeting with former Australia Open champion Sofia Kenin.

Boulter broke Andreescu in the opening service game and survived a break point to hold in the next, with the ninth seed then rattling through the first set as she immediately took control of the contest.

Image: Boulter has won all three of her matches in Tokyo in straight sets

The 28-year-old won the first four games of the second set before Andreescu produced her first ace to hold a tight service game in the fifth, only for Boulter to close out a convincing win and reach the last four.

"I felt like I played really well today," Boulter said. "I came out here with nothing to lose, honestly. I had a quick turnaround yesterday.

"I just wanted to come out and enjoy it and I felt like I came out and everything was kind of clicking. Apart from the first service game everything was really good and I felt like I played a really good match."

Boulter is still yet to drop a set in the tournament, having beaten Priscilla Hon in straight sets in her tournament opener before thrashing Kyoka Okamura in the quarter-finals.

She has already won two titles in 2024, having claimed a maiden WTA 500 victory at the San Diego Open in March before winning the Nottingham Open on grass ahead of Wimbledon, but had failed to progress beyond the second round in her last two events.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player British No 1 Boulter sealed her first WTA 500 tournament victory with a 5-7 6-2 6-2 win over Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk in San Diego

"The last couple of months I felt like I was very close, but I just wasn't quite there," Boulter addded. "Credit to me and my team, we keep pushing and we've worked really hard through the Asian swing. It's starting to pay off. I feel like it's it suits me out here.

"It's the end of the year and I've got nothing to lose. I'm swinging out here, having a smile on my face and I'm just proud of myself and my team for continuing to push me all the way through until the end of the season.

"That's something I haven't been able to do before, because of my body, so I'm very proud and I'm very happy to be here in the semi-finals."

Boulter will play another former Grand Slam singles champion in Saturday's semi-finals after Kenin defeated third seed Daria Kasatkina 6-3 6-4.

